ON Semiconductor: Sweet Spot For High Growth With Fab-Light Model

Apr. 18, 2023 5:25 AM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)1 Comment
Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • A double-digit secular grower with a reasonable valuation.
  • $16.6 billion in backlog, with $2.5 billion added in 4Q22.
  • Divesting from low-margin industries and fabs, trading top-line revenue for investing in high-margin products in markets with less competition.
  • Repurchasing $3 billion in shares to FY25, with $698 million in 1Q23. Targeting 50% FCF return to shareholders.
  • SiC (silicon carbide) leader, producing higher margin wafers in fewer facilities.

technician with wafer

PonyWang

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is an American semiconductor firm that began its life as a spin-off of Motorola and acquired Fairchild Semiconductor as it built itself into a leadership position in the industry. ON makes over 80,000 proprietary parts across

Onsemi

Ycharts

levels of autonomous driving

Intel

gross profit against quarterly revenue

Ycharts

This article was written by

Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.13K Followers
BuildingBenjamins.com is a free stock picking and market commentary investment newsletter. We also provide video reports on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@BuildingBenjamins ------ Ben Halliburton founded BuildingBenjamins.com and also founded Tradition Capital Management in 2000 where he was named “PSN Manager of the Decade” for All-Cap in the 2000s and “PSN Manager of the Decade” for Dividend Value in the 2010s. We are focused on investing in stocks as a business. The Qualitative attributes like products, brands, patents, distribution, resources, networking effect, R&D, and management drive quantitative financials like ROE, free cashflow, earnings power, dividend payout ratio, and growth. Once we have the quantitative, we can estimate the fair value of the stock. Since starting his investment career at Merrill Lynch in 1986, Ben has been continuously involved in investing. As a partner and portfolio manager at Brundage Story and Rose in the 1990s, he was the top performing portfolio manager at the firm and his “Disciplined Growth Strategy” outperformed the S&P500 in the 1990’s bull market. Ben is now running a family office, Tradition Investment Management, and publishing his personal portfolio on https://buildingbenjamins.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.