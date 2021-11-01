DVAL: Now An ETF, This Top Performing Large Cap Value Fund Has My Attention

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • DVAL is an actively-managed U.S. large-cap value fund that recently reorganized to an ETF from a mutual fund. Its expense ratio is 0.49% and DVAL has $160 million in assets.
  • The strategy relies on a quantitative model to switch between deep value and broad value regimes as market conditions change. Changes typically occur between 2-7 years, but aren't scheduled.
  • Using performance data from its predecessors, DVAL ranks near the top of my sample of 32 large-cap value ETFs over the last ten years. Risk is kept in check, too.
  • DVAL won't always get it right, as its long-standing fund managers openly caution. However, if investors take a mid-to-long-term approach, I think they'll be rewarded.
  • Normally I don't recommend high-fee funds, but DVAL has an exceptional track record and equally-impressive fundamentals that can complement passive ETFs like VTV. It's a buy.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Conceptual display Data Analysis. Business overview Translate numbers to Analytical Conclusion Forecasting

Niall/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Based on its measly 16 followers on Seeking Alpha, The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) is not a fund I expect readers to recognize. However, that's because DVAL reorganized into an

DVAL Historical Returns vs. Russell 1000 Index, S&P 500 Index

BrandywineGLOBAL

Large-Cap Value ETF Historical Returns Comparison - VLU, DVAL, MGV, VTV, IUSV, SPYV, VOOV, IVE, SCHV, SPVM

The Sunday Investor

DVAL Cumulative Returns Since Inception

BrandywineGLOBAL

Position In Range Calculation - Measuring Relative ETF Performance Over Multiple Periods

The Sunday Investor

VONV vs. VTV vs. DVAL Sector Exposures

Morningstar

DVAL Top Ten Holdings

BrandywineGLOBAL

DVAL Fundamentals By Company vs. VONV, VTV

The Sunday Investor

DVAL + VTV Fundamentals By Company

The Sunday Investor




The Sunday Investor



I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.



