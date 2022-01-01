Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

As a result of the Fed decisions and the challenges in the advertising markets, this is a really beaten down stock, Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS). It was clearly massively overvalued for a while, but the current price is too low for my taste given the potential in a normalized economy.

So if you are a contrarian long-term investor, this could be an interesting company for you. It is cheap relative to its growth potential and also has positive FCF and a good balance sheet which acts as a safety net.

Analysis

Digital Turbine 10-Q

A 25% drop in sales over a 3 month period and a 6.7% drop over the last 9 months is clearly not a result you want to see from a company in which you are invested.

But we must look at the bigger picture and resist short-term thinking. Of course, there are problems in the advertising industry at the moment and they are likely to continue for quite some time. Global advertising declined in 2022 and is likely to decline again in 2023 due to economic pressures such as inflation, which has reduced advertising spending for most companies. But these problems will end. Ad spending will increase again in the future and this will most likely lead to increasing revenues for Digital Turbine.

From my understanding from listening to the earnings calls, I have the impression that the management team also has a long-term view. In the last Q3 earnings call they reiterated this when they mentioned their long-term outlook. They are using their positive FCF to pay down debt and seek growth opportunities through M&A. So it looks like they are trying to be in a good position when the temporary headwinds come to an end.

In addition to the general decline in advertising expenditure in the industry, the end of a partnership in the ODS division and the absence of the usual Christmas business in the AGP division were also factors in the decline in sales.

But right now it looks like an industry problem to me, not that Digital Turbine's business is worse than it was a year ago. They are still a good company, but unfortunately in a depressed industry. But this could lead to a good opportunity for future returns.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

Looking at EV / EBIT, which is my favorite metric to measure whether a company is cheap or not. We can clearly see that it has been massively overvalued in the past, but right now it is priced as if it has only a low growth potential.

There are companies with similar 3 or 5 year revenue CAGRs that are valued at almost double or triple the multiple. An EV / EBIT of ~17, coupled with their normalized growth potential when the advertising industry is back on track, is cheap.

Author

If we look at the reverse DCF to see what is currently priced into the share price, we see that the company has only priced in 14% EPS growth over the next 10 years, based on diluted EPS of $0.50.

For a mature company this would be a pretty good result over a 10-year period, but for a 1,2b growth company it should be easily achievable as the advertising industry strengthens over the next few years.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

Unfortunately, return on capital also suffered, falling from a high of 30% to single digits. This is one of the things I do not like about Digital Turbine at the moment and would like to see improvements. As I believe that long-term returns will be heavily influenced by the return on capital, I would like to see it improve.

Seeking Alpha Financial Tab

Another thing that could have an impact is the increase in shares outstanding. Shareholder dilution is always a risk for technology companies these days. But as long as they can grow EPS, the increase in shares outstanding is fine. But it is good to look at it from time to time.

Competitive Advantage

I think they have one because their software is put on the phones at the factory. This access to the home screen of the phones is very valuable in my opinion. And I also think that they could get one with the single tab installations, because that will help customers to make it easier for them. But I also think that these two competitive advantages are not the most robust ones because they can be attacked and they are dependent on other companies to keep them.

Growth Opportunities

As mentioned at the 35th Roth Conference, they are trying to attack the App Install Market which has a massive 100 billion TAM. This is where they use their Single Tap solution, which they are currently partnering with Amazon (AMZN) and Epic on. This alone could lead to a major growth opportunity in the future.

They also have a stake in Aptoide, an alternative app store, and are trying to take on the Google and Apple app stores there. That is quite a challenge because those two have a lot of market power. And they will be very protective of their cash cows. But disruptions can always happen, and the massive payout makes it worth trying.

Digital Turbine could be helped by the EU's Digital Markets Act, which seeks to ensure fair and open digital markets. But with Google and Apple having a good lobby and enough money, we will see how this plays out in the future. There are quite a few industries where duopoly has existed for a long time, and there are also examples where it has been broken up.

At the Roth conference, they also mentioned that they would like to do more M&A in the future, as they think they are doing quite well with it. However, they also noted that the simultaneous acquisitions during the Covid crisis were relatively challenging.

Looking at the balance sheet, we have net debt of around 353.8m, which should be lower going forward as the company uses FCF to pay down debt. I could see a dramatic improvement in this area, but even now the debt situation is not alarming. Improving market conditions should also really help to improve FCF.

Conclusion

Given all the facts with the low EV / EBIT for a growth company that will be on track in the future and the low implications priced into the share price, I think this is quite an interesting contrarian play at the moment.

It also has positive FCF and is relatively asset-light, with no factory costs etc, and can grow organically or through M&A. Once the temporary difficulties in the advertising market have passed and the company is growing at 20% a year again, the share price should rise again. For existing shareholders and those looking to build a position, this could be the right entry price for a long-term holding.