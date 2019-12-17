Warchi

Investment Thesis

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is a company that I've been bearish on for a long time. That being said, back in the summer, I removed my bearish rating on the stock, because as stated at the time,

I have consistently been bearish on this stock since it was priced at $15 per share. But given that the stock is now down so significantly, and it is today a very crowded shorted stock, I don't believe it's worth the risk of holding a bearish outlook on this stock any longer.

As the graphic below shows, I removed my bearish rating too soon.

Author's work

However, despite having little conviction over Matterport's merits, I also recognize that when a stock is down so significantly, in the very short term, it can sometimes be highly volatile.

In sum, although I'm still bearish over Matterport's long-term prospects, there can be an odd good quarter that could substantially change investors' perspective.

Nonetheless, to be perfectly clear, I advise that investors do not average down into this company.

Follow the Customer

Matterport produces software for spatial data and three-dimensional cameras.

Matterport highlights the pace of its subscriber growth. Here's a quote from the press statement,

[...] we demonstrated broad-based adoption of our solution with subscribers exceeding the 700,000 milestone

Indeed, as you can see below, subscribers were up 66% y/y. And that's obviously a terrific pace of subscriber growth.

MTTR Q4 2022

However, the vast majority of those subscribers use the software for free. Whereas, the paid subscriber numbers were up 16% y/y.

Next, let's discuss Matterport's net dollar expansion rates ("NDR").

MTTR SEC filing

As you can see above, the majority of Matterport's customers are not upscaling their business with Matterport. There's a clear trend that with time, NDR is moving lower.

Recall, NDR is how much excess product or service a customer buys from a company after the initial onboarded by the company.

When asked on the earnings call about this trend, this is what Matterport's CFO James Fay stated,

And so we are seeing those smaller customers being more cautious about the trading up to higher plans, perhaps even ahead of some of their business activity and instead looking at filling up the planned capacity they have before they trade up. And so that is kind of the bulk of the kind of trends we are seeing with the muted net dollar expansion rate or NDR. [...] I expect that to largely continue through the course of this year unless something changes in the kind of macro environment.

With this context in mind, let's discuss Matterport's prospects for 2023.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Normalize in 2023

MTTR revenue growth rates

Matterport completed the acquisition of VHT in July 2022. This obfuscated Matterport's results in Q3 and Q4 2022.

Consequently, let's see what Matterport's pro-forma results would have been if the VHT acquisition had taken place at the start of the year.

MTTR SEC filing

Matterport's pro-forma revenues would have been 13% y/y revenue growth rate rather than the reported 22% y/y.

The message I wish to impress upon readers is that Matterport's growth rates are slowing down. So what's left aside from a slowing growth rate?

Matterport is Burning Through Substantial Free Cash Flow

The good news is that Matterport holds no debt. That means that its balance sheet isn't restricting its prospects to grow. The bad news is that Matterport's business model is simply not viable.

With every passing quarter, Matterport is hemorrhaging cash. Matterport may hold more than $450 million of cash and no debt. But with Matterport burning more than $90 million of free cash flow per year, at this rate, there's less than 4 years' worth of capital left on Matterport's balance sheet.

In fact, I believe that within 24 months, Matterport will be in the market to raise capital.

The Bottom Line

The best way to invest is in a stable business, where time is the investor's friend. Where the business can grow and compound intrinsic value with the passage of time. With Matterport, time is running against the investor, as the company seeks to grow but is far from yielding positive cash flows.

I know from experience that just because a stock is down significantly, it doesn't mean it's cheaply valued.