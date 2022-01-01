Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

BP (NYSE:BP) is one of the super major oil and gas companies with a valuation of roughly $120 billion. The company has an almost 4% dividend yield and an outstanding portfolio of assets. At the same time, the company has worked hard to handle a changing market. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has a unique ability to generate continued shareholder returns.

BP 2022 Results

BP had strong 2022 results, highlighting the strength of its portfolio.

BP earned a staggering almost $61 billion in 2022. The company had $40.9 billion in operating cash flow and $21.4 billion in net debt. The company implemented a massive $11.25 billion share buyback, enough to repurchase almost 10% of its outstanding shares. At the same time, the company has an almost 4% dividend that it's continued to grow.

Of course this was heavily supported by crude oil prices in 2022, which were substantially above normal. Brent prices are at $85 / barrel currently, which is still higher than normal.

The company has strong underlying results and improvement YoY.

The company's operating cash flow doubled YoY but the company's capital expenditures also doubled. The company's net debt has dropped dramatically as a result the company's strong earnings along with the company's continued share repurchases. Essentially the company has been able to utilize all its cash flow to drive direct shareholder returns.

The company also has strong earnings from its variety of businesses. Specifically gas & low carbon energy has continued to generate strong revenues.

The company's operating cash flow was $40 billion and the company's FCF for the year was roughly $22-25 billion. That's a roughly 20% FCF yield for the company after substantial capital expenditures (more than 10% of its market capitalization). The company's dividend of just under 4% is comfortably affordable along with the company's share buybacks.

It's worth noting the roughly $8-9 billion reduction in the company's debt is a one time, as the company doesn't need to get debt to $0. That'll enable that FCF in future years for additional returns.

BP 2030 Investment Targets

The company has lofty 2030 targets in a variety of prices to generate strong returns, although 2022 was clearly an abnormal year.

The company is aiming to grow its transitional growth engine additional EBITDA from $1 billion in 2025 to $2 billion in 2030. The company is also investing more in its oil and gas system adding almost $4 billion in incremental EBITDA by 2030. Overall, from $36 billion in 2021 EBITDA at $71 / barrel, the company expects $43-55 billion in 2030.

That's a lofty target. More importantly for the company, its EBITDA is going to become increasingly diversified.

BP Renewable Business

BP is continuing to invest massively in the renewable business and its continued growth.

The company's expected EBITDA from its renewable business is expected to hit $11 billion in 2030. That's a massive 20% of the company's total EBITDA. The company's primary sources are going to be bioenergy, which will hit 100 thousand barrels / day and convenience / EV charging, which will also pass the $4 billion number.

Hydrogen and renewables / power are expected to eat up almost $30 billion of capital for lower ($2-3 billion in returns). However, these assets, especially renewables and power, are multi-decade assets with a significant and long vision. The company expects to spend $60 billion in capital for this $11 billion in 2030, a strong and growing business.

BP Shareholder Returns

BP is committed to continuing to generating strong shareholder returns.

From all of this and continued growth for the company, it expects to drive strong shareholder returns. The company expects to continue paying its dividend yield of almost 4% at $40 / barrel and expects to increase its dividend realistically at $60 / barrel. The company has a very strong investment grade credit rating and plans to continue paying down debt.

The company is investing $17 billion in 2023 and plans long-term capital expenditures of roughly $16 billion. Most importantly for investors, on top of the dividend, are the company's share buybacks. The company is aiming for 60% of surplus cash flow, which at $60 / barrel is $4 billion / year, or ~3% of its market cap.

Overall this indicates close to double-digit shareholder returns going forward for the company.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to the thesis is crude oil prices. By 2030, at $70 real prices, the company's adjusted EBITDA could hit roughly 90% of its record 2022 EBITDA. That's incredibly strong growth from the company's business. Prices are so far well above the company's guidance, but it remains to be seen whether they remain at that level.

They've dropped below that level for a while before, and a protracted economic downturn, for example, could hurt it.

Conclusion

BP has a unique portfolio of assets. The company has a market capitalization of more than $100 billion, a strong dividend, and a strong reduction in its debt. The company has continued to repurchase shares aggressively, and we expect it to continue those repurchases. That will enable strong long-term returns.

The company has announced increased capital investments in its renewable energy division along with its oil and gas division. Those investments will enable increased and diversified EBITDA. Putting this together makes it a valuable investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.