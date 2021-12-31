Riskified: Long Runway For Growth

Apr. 18, 2023 7:02 AM ETRiskified Ltd. (RSKD)ADYEY, ADYYF, AFRM, BIGC, BILL, FLYW, PAY, SHOP, SHOP:CA, SQ
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
4 Followers

Summary

  • Riskified Ltd. is rapidly growing and focused on global eCommerce, benefiting from the trend toward digital commerce.
  • The company's ability to collect and analyze large amounts of data positions it as a leader in risk modelling among third-party risk providers.
  • RSKD has a vast TAM, with global eCommerce sales expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% to $7.6 trillion by 2026.
  • My end-of-year price target of $6.9 is based on a forward EV/Sales assumption of 2x, which is in line with the company's historical multiple and a Dec 2024 revenue estimate of $356 million.

Small business owners

svetikd

Thesis

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) is a rapidly growing company focused on global eCommerce, benefiting from the trend toward digital commerce. The company has a vast Total Addressable Market (TAM) and has a compelling value proposition offering several benefits to merchants helping to

Global eCommerce Sales

eMarketer

ecommerce friction points

Company Presentation

RSKD rev growth and margins

RSKD rev growth and margins (Ycharts)

RSKD valuation metric vs Peers

RSKD valuation metric vs Peers (Ycharts)

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
4 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.