sanfel

Investment Thesis

In this article, I will briefly touch on U-Haul Holding Company's (NYSE:UHAL) (UHAL.B) outlook but will mainly focus on the company's financials and based on historical figures and what the economy might bring in the following few years, will come up with reasonable and conservative estimates for what the company can achieve in the future and what it currently is worth right now.

Based on the above, the conservative model suggests the company is valued fairly, with decent free cash flow generating into the future.

Outlook

The company will report its fiscal 2023 full-year results sometime in May. The latest quarter proved to be quite challenging. The company saw revenues decline compared to the same quarter the previous year, expenses have been going up also, which kept bringing down the operating margins. I looked back at the previous quarter and the margins have been getting worse with every announcement. That hasn't stopped the share price from gaining 25% in the last year.

With an upcoming recession predicted by economists any time now, there may be less demand for the company's main revenue generator, which is self-moving equipment rentals. People may put off switching rental apartments if the price is too high right now and it may come down in the future. Same reasoning with buying a home in this environment. Interest rates are still being hiked; once the Fed is done hiking, interest rates will stay elevated for a while before coming back down once the inflation figure normalizes.

There is no doubt that the company has experienced a slight downturn in revenues because of high-interest rates that drive up mortgage payments by a considerable amount, which in turn leads to people waiting before committing to buying a house. This is illustrated by the below charts:

No. of Homes Sold (Redfin website)

The chart above represents the number of homes sold in the last 3 years in the US, which is coming back up right now, however, it is down almost 21% y-o-y still. In my opinion, this could be just a bounce, especially if we see a recession coming soon.

I'm a little surprised that people are already starting to buy more houses now, even with the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate being at the highest levels in at least the last 3 years.

Mortgage Rates (Redfin website)

If I was looking to buy a home, and if I saw the graph above where the mortgage rates are currently, I would wait patiently, which would essentially save me half of my mortgage payments when the rates start to come down and let's say reaches levels in 2021. We may not see the rates being that low, but I would expect the rates to come back down at least to around 4%-5% in the long run, which is still a good saving on mortgage payments.

The above seems to me that would affect UHAL revenues the most. The company has already seen margin contractions in the last 3 quarters, especially in the latest one. Looking back at how the company's net margins performed in the last 5 years, in fiscal 2022, these were at around 20%, which is around a 7% improvement from a previous couple of years, and over a 10% improvement from FY2019. The management is expecting to see more costs be disproportionately higher than the total revenue the company is going to bring in, meaning lower margins yet again.

Financials

I mentioned briefly above the net margins, which have improved substantially since FY2019 lows. In the graph below with FY23 estimates for net margins included, I believe will be close to where the company is going to report as cost pressures have built up disproportionately to revenues.

Net Margins (Own Calculations)

The company has seen decent revenue growth over the last 5 years, however, with the latest quarter we can see that it is decelerating somewhat, and I would expect revenues to come flat or slightly up y-o-y when the company reports. The below graph includes FY23 estimates from my model which shows 2.5% growth.

Revenue growth (Own Calculations)

Turning to the balance sheet, the company as of the latest quarter has $2.5B in cash on hand and $6.2B in debt according to the report. I always say I like it if the company has more cash than debt on the books, however, it doesn't necessarily mean its bad if the company can't pay off its debt with the cash, as long as the company is generating a healthy amount of cash flow from operations to cover the interest expenses. In this case, the company can cover the interest expense as EBIT is 10 times larger than the interest. I don't see the leverage to be an issue even in a slight downturn in the economy.

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Continuing liquidity, the company's current ratio is better than in previous years and is above 1.0, which is the bare minimum that I like a company to have. I prefer 1.5-2.0 but as long as it is above 1, the company has no problem paying off its short-term obligations. I would like to see this trend continuing in the future.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

In terms of profitability and efficiency, my model suggests that the company, with cost pressures mounting further, will see a slight dip in ROE and ROA.

ROA & ROE (Own Calculations)

My model also predicts a slight dip in ROIC, which means the company is not as effective at producing positive NPV from new projects and is losing its competitive advantage and its moat, however, I do believe this will be short-lived as the company is a massive player in this sector.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Overall, I expect the company to experience slight dips in all the metrics, however, these will be short-lived, and the company will come back strong in the future, as I don't see any potential red flags on the balance sheet that stand out.

Valuation

Taking into consideration the above outlook, in which I assume the company will experience some short-term headwinds with respect to margin contractions and slower revenue growth, I modeled for my base case scenario a 2.5% increase in revenues for the upcoming year, 4% the year after and then a 10% growth after that, which will linearly decline to around 4% growth by '32. This assumes revenue will grow from $5.74B in FY22 to $10.3B by FY32, a little less than double. In the last decade, the company saw a 124% increase in revenues, so I believe my estimates are still conservative.

For the optimistic case, I added 200bps to every period, while for the conservative case, I took away 200bps, to get a range of possible outcomes.

For the margins, I assumed the company will continue experiencing cost pressures in the next 12-18 months which will contract net margins further by around 600bps for the next 2 years, and then it will linearly improve to net margins the company saw at the end of FY22 but 100bps worse to keep it more conservative.

My reasoning for these assumptions is that the company will experience inefficiencies just like many other companies in the short run because of the upcoming downturn in the economy, and I am being quite conservative in my opinion. Furthermore, I also like to add a margin of safety to my DCF model of intrinsic value. In this case, I am comfortable with the 25% margin of safety because I didn't find any major red flags on the company's balance sheet.

With that said, the model suggests the company is valued fairly if you believe these estimates are reasonable, with an implied intrinsic value of $59.93 a share.

10-Year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

Conclusion

In my opinion, I am slightly more conservative and pessimistic about the future because of the supposed economic downturn that we will see in the next 12-24 months, which may present a better entry point than where the company is currently trading. I am in no rush to buy any stocks at the minute as I am going to wait on the sidelines a few more months to see how the economies develop, where the inflation is going, the interest rates, and the general sentiment.

I like to look at selling cash-secured puts at lower strike prices than the intrinsic value, but in this case, I do not think there is enough premium, so what I will do in this situation is to set a price alert at around $50-$55 share level and see if I would like to invest, as the company has been performing pretty well in the last couple of years, with un-levered free cashflow going back to positives, and if the company can continue this, and if the results are better than what I assumed here for my model, the company is a good long-term hold. But for now, I shall wait.

The company trades with UHAL and UHAL.B tickers. UHAL is a common stock ticker, while UHAL.B which trades at around $54 a share right now, is a non-voting common stock ticker. If you have no interest in the decision-making of the company, it is trading at a discount to UHAL right now but also comes with a lower quarterly dividend according to Seeking Alpha. It's up to the investor which one you prefer to own.