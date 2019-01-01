U-Haul Holding: Good For The Long Haul, But Expect Short-Term Volatility

Apr. 18, 2023 7:18 AM ETU-Haul Holding Company (UHAL)UHAL.B
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
184 Followers

Summary

  • U-Haul Holding has been experiencing margin contractions recently, which may continue.
  • The upcoming recession is making me more pessimistic and conservative when calculating the potential of the company.
  • The balance sheet is healthy enough to withstand some downturns.
  • The conservative DCF model suggests the company is fairly valued, and the upcoming recession might provide a better entry point for the patient, long-term investor.

A fleet U-Haul cargo vans

sanfel

Investment Thesis

In this article, I will briefly touch on U-Haul Holding Company's (NYSE:UHAL) (UHAL.B) outlook but will mainly focus on the company's financials and based on historical figures and what the economy might bring in

No. of Homes Sold

No. of Homes Sold (Redfin website)

Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates (Redfin website)

Net Margins of UHAL, UHAL.B

Net Margins (Own Calculations)

Revenue growth of UHAL, UHAL.B

Revenue growth (Own Calculations)

Interest Coverage Ratio of UHAL, UHAL.B

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of UHAL, UHAL.B

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA & ROE of UHAL, UHAL.B

ROA & ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of UHAL, UHAL.B

ROIC (Own Calculations)

10-Year DCF Valuation of UHAL

10-Year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
184 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I like to research small, little-known companies to shed light that there might be something out there hidden with potential. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.