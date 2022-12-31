Smile

Back in November, I covered an unusual equity offering from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA). The cell programming and biosecurity company had just reported decent Q3 results and seemed to have a decent cash position, but then hit the market with an offering that sent shares tumbling. Roughly five months later, shares have been nearly halved since, but that hasn't stopped one major supporter from continuing to buy more.

ETF firm Ark Invest, run by Cathie Wood, has been scooping up shares of Gingko almost hand over fist. The stock is held in both the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), along with the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG). As you can see from the graphic below, Ark's total position is roughly at an all-time high, topping 153 million shares at the end of last week. Gingko was in the top third of ARKG holdings with a weight of nearly 3.1% as of Friday, although in ARKK it was in the bottom quarter with a 1.85% weight.

Ark Invest DNA Holding (Cathiesark.com)

At this point, the only thing seemingly stopping the position from increasing further is when the two ETFs mentioned above see daily redemptions. In fact, the Ark Invest daily trades e-mail showed another 631,000 shares plus bought on Monday. If there were any decent inflows to these two ETFs for the first day of this week, the total Gingko holding could be at an all-time high in number of shares. As a point of reference, the stock only trades around 20 million shares a day, so Ark owns almost two full weeks of trading volume.

The position in Gingko is one of the more notable ones that Ark Invest holds in terms of percentages. In the company's latest 10-K filing, Ginkgo had about 1.57 billion Class A shares outstanding as of March 2nd. Those are the shares that trade in the market, but there are also Class B and C shares as well. The key here is that Ark Invest owns nearly 10% of Gingko Class A shares, but if we base the holding on reported float data, the number jumps to more than 12.6%, or one in every eight shares.

The company saw a large drop in overall revenues during Q4 2022, a trend that's expected to continue this year, due to the expected reduction in K-12 COVID-19 testing services. The company is working on building up its Foundry business, which is expected to do revenues of at least $175 million this year, up from $144 million last year and $113 million in 2021. Ginkgo expects to add 100 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2023 after adding 59 programs in 2022.

Ginkgo has burned over $300 million in cash in each of the past two years, but there was over $1.3 billion on the balance sheet at the end of last year. With large losses and cash burn ongoing, the stock has become a favorite among short sellers. In the same link above that details float data, Yahoo! Finance details that shares short jumped by more than 46 million shares in March to over 192 million, or more than 17% of the float. That makes this stock one of the more shorted names in the market in terms of float percentage short, so a short squeeze could be possible on good news.

Ginkgo shares have not done well so far this year, down more than 17%. The average price target on the street is $4.52, which represents about 270% from current levels. I should note, however, that analysts have cut their average valuation roughly in half over the last year, so there is no guarantee that this massive upside will be seen. I have not seen Ark Invest publish a price target on Ginkgo like it has with some of its other large cap holdings, but the fact that they are buying almost every day likely means that they see considerable upside in the coming years, perhaps even more than the street.

Like many other Ark Invest names that feature large potential future revenue growth but are unprofitable and cash burning, Ginkgo shares have been crushed in the past year and a half. The stock closed Monday at just $1.22 a share, a dramatic collapse from the all-time high of $15.86. The stock is just a stone's throw away from its all-time low. As the chart below shows, the 50-day moving average is currently declining, which could provide some upside resistance should shares try to rally from here. This key technical level could also add even more selling pressure if shares stay below it moving forward.

DNA Last 3 Months (Yahoo! Finance)

Gingko Bioworks shares remain close to their all-time low, but that fact hasn't stopped Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest team from buying more. The flashy ETF firm has added another roughly 25 million shares to its two ETFs since I discussed the stock in November, keeping its near 10% ownership of the firm. The focus here seems to be on the growing Foundry business, which is expected to provide tremendous revenue upside in the future, despite significant near term revenue pressures as Covid testing winds down. If Ginkgo can hit some of these estimate numbers and perhaps eventually turn a profit, perhaps Ark Invest's bet could pay off in a major way.