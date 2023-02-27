Sundry Photography

The tech boom is certainly over. The days of investors paying >20x revenue multiples for mega-growth stories has faded into the distant past, and it's unlikely that we'll ever see tech valuations reach 2021 highs again - at least, not in the near future.

That doesn't mean, however, that hope is lost for the handful of hyper-growth stocks that went from Wall Street darlings to relative pariahs. Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), in particular, remains an incredibly attractive long-term investment after the stock has been cut down to size from post-IPO highs.

Year to date, Palantir has rebounded more than 35%. It's still down double-digits over the trailing twelve-month period (not to mention severely down from post-IPO highs above $30, which was fueled by speculative mania during the tech boom) as investors are bracing for sharp deceleration in the company's once-sterling revenue growth. The question now: is there still steam left in Palantir's rebound?

I remain bullish on Palantir and am holding onto the stock in my portfolio, having doubled down on my position in the mid-$8 range (note that I am now rating the stock one notch lower than my very bullish position at the beginning of the year, owing to the run-up that we've seen since then slimming down Palantir's valuation cushion).

Here is my full long-term bull case for Palantir:

Big data is a massive discipline that can be applied in nearly limitless ways. Palantir isn't a software company that serves only one or a limited set of use cases. Data and inferences that can be made from data are prevalent in just about everything: which explains why Palantir is such a powerful tool for both public and private sector clients.

Growth at scale. Despite being at a $2+ billion annual revenue scale, Palantir continues to deliver high-teens revenue growth. Few companies are able to achieve this kind of growth at scale, and it's a testament to the wide applicability of Palantir's products and the humongous clientele it has drawn (in particular, the U.S. Army). Prior to the recent government spending slowdown, Palantir had forecasted >30% y/y growth through 2025 (which may still be feasible when macro conditions turn around).

Stepping up go-to-market momentum. Palantir is chasing growth across a wide variety of channels. The company has stepped up its sales hiring, a nod at the broad market opportunity it has and the need for more territory coverage. Palantir also has deepened relationships with ISVs (integrated service vendors) that can resell Palantir's products without its involvement and offer additional coverage that Palantir's direct sales force can't handle.

One foot in the public sector, one foot in private. Palantir made its name on being a large federal government contractor, but its products are just as compelling to an enterprise segment that is growing ever more obsessed with the value of big data. Most software companies start off as primarily dealing with enterprise buyers, and then hopefully getting FedRAMP certification to sell into public sector clients later. Palantir did the reverse: but now, its momentum with Fortune 100 companies is continuing to grow, and customer adds are continuing to trend at an impressive pace.

Free cash flow and GAAP profitability. Palantir just crossed the threshold into GAAP profitability and continues to generate healthy free cash flow, which means the business is self-financing (a departure from many other rapid-growth software companies that continue to need to raise capital to finance their losses).

Stay long here: the upside for Palantir in the long run is vast.

U.S. commercial space remains a vibrant greenfield market opportunity

The top reason to be bullish on Palantir, in my view, is its wide-open opportunity in the commercial space.

This was one of the top points in CEO Alex Karp's annual shareholder letter at the end of 2022:

Palantir commercial revenue growth (Palantir annual letter)

In spite of macro headwinds beginning to darken in 2022, the U.S. commercial business still grew at 67% y/y (though this slowed to 12% y/y in the fourth quarter).

Likewise, the company added 30 net-new customers in Q4 to end at 367 total customers, virtually all in the enterprise space.

Palantir customer counts (Palantir Q4 earnings deck)

Here's the thing to realize: this customer count is very small! At present, Palantir only works with large corporations (banks were the original proof-of-concept for Palantir's big-data enterprise application, used to root out potential loan delinquencies) as well as government agencies. The company has yet to expand into the mid-market/SMB space. In my view, as technologies like ChatGPT get rolled out and the general population embraces AI, Palantir will continue to find a home and use cases in more and more businesses.

Here's some helpful go-to-market commentary from Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Taylor on the Q4 earnings call, including a remark on the company's expectation should see an acceleration in the U.S. commercial business:

We ended the quarter with 143 U.S. commercial customers, an increase of 79% year-over-year, and converted 13 pilots the most in quarter to date set up our U.S. commercial business to reaccelerate in 2023. We are deploying increasingly focused go-to-market strategies, including in the health care, supply chain, manufacturing, energy, automotive and utility sectors. The number of deals closed in health care more than doubled in the last year. We recently signed with several of the nation's largest hospital systems, including Cleveland Clinic, Tampa General and one of the oldest teaching hospitals. Our momentum continues this year, having recently signed a deal with an American for-profit operator of over 2,400 health care sites. Together, these four hospital systems represent nearly 10% of the entire hospital system in the United States. In the supply chain sector, we began work at two of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers and distributors in both the U.S. and the EMEA region. And we were called into Toyota Material Handling, a forklift manufacturer and distributor, after executives learned of our comparable supply chain work at Komatsu. Cardinal Health also recently began using Foundry to deploy AI and ML to combine diagnosis and clinical data with real-time customer purchasing and consumption data for pharmaceutical products."

We shouldn't discount the current macro environment, of course. Palantir is a big, complex, and expensive product to implement, and one that may take time to realize value. In the current environment where opex budgets are getting slashed, including IT, it makes sense that companies may choose to delay implementations of big projects like Palantir.

The bottom line here: the near term may see some choppiness, but the long-term opportunity is still vast.

GAAP profitability is setting in

Earlier on in its IPO, one of the big criticisms of Palantir was that it was a "growth at all costs" company, which isn't an infrequent criticism lobbed at growth software stocks.

That narrative, however, has turned on its head. In Palantir's most recent quarter (Q4), the company generated $33.5 million of GAAP net income, or a $0.01 EPS:

Palantir Q4 results (Palantir Q4 earnings deck)

This is the first time that Palantir has ever turned a GAAP profit, and is a major turnaround for a company that had atrocious double-digit negative net margins at the time of its IPO. Palantir's flip toward GAAP profitability is a testament to the scalability of a software business model that relies on 80%+ gross margins, as well as its recent commitment to cost-cutting.

In February, Palantir also announced it is trimming 2% of its global workforce. Palantir's outlook, which calls for 14-18% y/y revenue growth in FY23, also calls for full year GAAP net income this year as well.

Palantir guidance (Palantir Q4 earnings deck)

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $9, Palantir trades at a market cap of $18.49 billion. After we net off the $2.63 billion of cash on Palantir's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $15.86 billion.

This puts Palantir's valuation at 7.2x EV/FY23 revenue. We are unlikely, of course, to ever return to the >20x revenue multiples of the past, but my price target for Palantir stands at $11.50, representing a 9.5x EV/FY23 revenue multiple (which I think to be quite justifiable in the wake of such a large commercial opportunity still untapped, as well as GAAP profits at Palantir's current scale) and ~30% upside from current levels.

Stay long here and add to your Palantir position on dips.