EMX Royalty: Timok Dispute Continues To Weigh On Sentiment

Apr. 18, 2023 7:57 AM ETEMX Royalty Corporation (EMX), EMX:CA1 Comment
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.24K Followers

Summary

  • EMX Royalty has been one of the worst-performing royalty stocks this year, up just 9% year-to-date vs. a ~17% return for its royalty/streaming peers.
  • This weak share price performance is despite underperformance in 2022, and I attribute this divergence to uncertainty surrounding its Timok royalty and negative news at Balya (first delays, now halted production).
  • However, EMX appears confident in a favorable resolution at Timok, and while 2022/2023 weren't as strong as expected financially, I see these negative developments as largely priced in.
  • So, with improved diversification, a growing royalty portfolio, and exploration success in its advanced portfolio, I would view any sharp pullbacks in EMX stock below US$1.92 as buying opportunities.

drilling

Sinan Cetinbakis

While several names in the precious metals space have started out the year with double-digit gains from a share-price performance standpoint, EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) has been an unfortunate exception. While the stock was briefly up over 10% for

Carlin Complex Remote Underground Operations (EMX Leeville Royalty)

Carlin Complex Remote Underground Operations (EMX Leeville Royalty) (Barrick

Gediktepe Annual Gold Production

Gediktepe Annual Gold Production (Gediktepe TR)

Timok Mineralization

Timok Mineralization (Reservoir Minerals Presentation)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.24K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD, OR, EMX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.