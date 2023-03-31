SYLD: Great Dividend Growth For The Long Term

Summary

  • The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF is designed to provide investors with exposure to mostly large and mid-cap U.S. stocks with high shareholder yield.
  • The SYLD ETF invests in a diversified portfolio of a 102 U.S. stocks, delivering high shareholder yields and providing investors with exposure to a broad range of companies and sectors.
  • SYLD is an actively managed fund and much smaller than alternatives in this article and could experience more volatility due to its smaller cap exposure and actively managed portfolio.
  • SYLD has delivered exceptionally strong total return and dividend growth performance since its inception, outperforming the SPY and competitors over the last 3 and 5 years.
  • SYLD could be very attractive for dividend growth investors looking for sustainable and fast growing dividends with capital appreciation.

Investor holds the wooden cube with bitcoin icon standing with "ETF" text. Entering the digital money fund. ETF (Exchange Traded Fund), business/finance conceptual."n

Khaosai Wongnatthakan/iStock via Getty Images

SYLD Asset Allocation

cambriafunds.com

SYLD Sector Weights

cambriafunds.com

SYLD Valuation Metrics

cambriafunds.com

SYLD Top 12

cambriafunds.com

SYLD Bottom 12

cambriafunds.com

SYLD Performance

Author's analysis based on seekingalpha.com

SYLD EPS Growth

Author's analysis based on seekingalpha.com

SYLD Valuation

Author's analysis based on seekingalpha.com

SYLD Dividends

Author's analysis based on seekingalpha.com

SYLD Total Return Comparison

seekingalpha.com

SYLD Total Return Comparison 5 Years

seekingalpha.com

SYLD Dividend History Comparison

seekingalpha.com

This article was written by

Investment Simplified for All:   - High Income   - Dividend Growth   - Growth   - ETFs   - CEFsWith great integration of income and growth enjoying best of both worlds.Investment Approach and Principles:1.       Long term investment horizon with no risky short to medium term trading and speculation.2.       Industry and sector agnostic with focus on top quality and growth potential combination3.       Past performance matters and not just potential future growth4.       Flexible approach combining capital as well as yield growth.5.       Effective diversification, but avoiding over diversification6.       Opportunity cost carefully considered by comparing investment peers. 7.       Approach suitable for younger and older investors alike

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYLD, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

