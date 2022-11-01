ipopba

In a previous report, I had a look at Freightos (CRGO). My view is that the digitization of freight services as Freightos aspires has value, but I fail to see a key differentiator for the company. In my view that makes the company one that faces some macroeconomic pressures at a moment where it needs to scale its business to become profitable. So, I have been looking into other freight solution providers and found Gogox Holdings Limited (OTCPK:GGHLF), which I will analyze in this report.

What Does Gogox Do?

Gogox is an online intra-city logistics platform in Asia. The company connects over 340 cities has 5.2 million drivers connected and 27.6 million shippers for intra-city deliveries, moving services, and same-day or even same-hour deliveries. The company provides platform services connecting drivers with shippers using a matching algorithm. The company also provides enterprise services for planned and on-demand services for enterprise customers which can be a solution to enterprises with recurring logistics needs.

Furthermore, the company provides valued added services such as vehicle repairs and information services.

Gogox 2022 Results Show

Gogox

In 2022, enterprise services grew by nearly 27% due to the easing of travel restrictions boosting growth in China, while e-commerce demand continued to increase and the company attracted new customers and growth outside of China. Platform services revenues declined 5.4% year-over-year due to COVID-19 restrictions that impacted China for the majority of the year. The difference in enterprise services performance and platform services performance might seem somewhat counterintuitive but it should be kept in mind that these reporting segments are addressing different markets with different dynamics. Value-added services grew by 90% due to overseas growth, platform fees and fuel card sales. These platform fees are now accounted for in the value-added services segment rather than the platform services segment. Overall, revenues increased by 17% driven by business expansion and recovery in China.

However, the cost of revenue grew by 22% driven by higher subcontracting fees and other costs driving down gross profit margins from 36.6% to 33.8%. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 4.2% 320.8 million RMB, but general expenses increased sharply by a factor of 3.2x to 792.9 million RMB driven by share-based compensation or 22.2% excluding share based compensation while R&D more than doubled driven by share-based compensation expenses. This brought the adjusted loss to 222.9 million RMB from 277.3 million RMB a year earlier. So, while the environment is improving, we see cost growth in excess of revenue growth.

The Risks For Gogox Stock and Investors

Being a company headquartered in China, I do think that Western investors should carefully consider whether they want to park investment money in China. The business is not directly subject to US-China tension, so the 67.5% exposure to China in terms of revenues does not really matter in my view as this is an Asia-focused business after all but for Western investors investing in China with a centralization of power and a somewhat unpredictable geopolitical landscape I wouldn't feel comfortable investing in the company. If we look at the stock, we see that it trades over the counter or OTC and is only eligible for unsolicited quotation orders. That means that the risks mentioned below that generally hold true are even more amplified for this stock: Volumes might be lacking and reporting standards differ from for instance NYSE listed stocks. That means that in some way, things might be less transparent for investors and at times liquidity might be lacking making it more difficult to buy and sell at constant prices. Currently, a review by a broker-dealer is required to publish competing quotes and provide continuous market-making.

The potential lack of volume also means that prices can be volatile which is both a risk and an opportunity. For continuous market-making stocks there is an opportunity. However, currently, that is not the case for Gogox and my view is that unless there will be a review, Gogox stock is not attractive because due to the lack of continuous market-making volumes are so thin and almost non-existent that selling the stock can be virtually impossible. The obvious opportunity for the business is the recovery in logistics demand in China but with an uncertain global macroeconomic profile, there is a big risk beyond the fact that the company saw its losses increase by 17% while its revenues grew by 17%. That is hardly something that raises the appetite for investment.

Conclusion: Gogox Stock, No Thank You

When I started analyzing the company's business and results, I was somewhat hopeful that this platform provider would be different in the sense that it would provide a profitable online solution for freight services, but that is not the case. The company is recovering, but it is also still in the process of the scaling and in the past 5 years despite top-line growth only 2019 results looked promising and even that was a loss-making year. If you put that together with the risks related to OTC market stocks and specifically the lack of continuous market-making for Gogox, the China risk, and the macroeconomic risk, I don't see any reason to buy the stock. I am not saying that the stock price cannot appreciate but it's not an attractive risk-reward profile to me.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.