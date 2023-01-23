ipopba

Thesis

Since the October market lows we have moved higher, with the S&P 500 back to where it was a year ago in April 2022. An investor should rightly ask themselves if nothing has changed since. Rates have skyrocketed, earnings estimates are decreasing and all leading indicators are pointing to a significant deceleration. Yet we are trading with a 19x P/E ratio on the S&P 500:

S&P 500 Forward P/E (GS)

Many market participants are now awaiting another leg down in this multi-year bear market, and rightfully so in our opinion.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF (BATS:BAPR) is an equity collar fund. The vehicle employs a complex option overlay strategy in order to provide a buffer to holders in case of a market downturn.

Equity collar strategies are options trades that combine the selling of a call with the buying of a put. An investor is giving up some of the upside for the index in order to protect the downside:

Payoff Profile (Fund Website)

In the case of the analyzed fund, the call option and put option details are:

Options Overlay (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund sold call options with a 491 strike and purchased put options with a 409.4 strike.

An investor buying BAPR is fully protected until the S&P 500 reaches 372, and gives up any upside in excess of 18.7%.

Equity Collars as a Hedging Strategy

BAPR provides investors with a systematic layered volatility strategy that ensures a certain amount of downside protection via its structure. The idea here is that a retail investor concerned about a recessionary environment can just switch from being long ETFs such as SPY or CEFs which mirror the SPY to instruments such as BAPR which have embedded downside protection. It is a cleaner and more efficient way to 'hedge' exposure via such instruments:

Equity Collar Profiles (Goldman Sachs)

Equity collars are recognized as efficient hedging strategies, but as per the Goldman matrix above, they come in different 'flavors'. The length of time between the rolls for the underlying options matters significantly. BAPR falls in the 'Put Spread Collar_12m_12m' category in the above table. As per Goldman we can see this strategy usually generates a 7% annualized total return with a 11% volatility.

The fund just rolled its options in the beginning of April, thus all the strikes are now fairly close to market levels.

Are we due for a Sell-Off?

We think the answer to that question is a resounding yes. The question is regarding timing. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson has been calling for a 20% sell-off in the S&P 500 for quite a while now, but his timing has been off. Despite all the fundamentals trending down, the S&P 500 has moved up, which has resulted in an unsustainably high P/E ratio. We think that number will need to come down in order to rinse off many years of excesses. The only question is timing.

The beauty of BAPR is that it provides a nice fully hedged downside buffer to 372 in exchange for gains above the all time highs in the index. We are pretty much certain we are not hitting 491 in the index this year, so we find this to be a good trade. An investor in BAPR still maintains what amounts to a full upside given market technicals, in exchange for a significant down-side protection.

Performance

The fund had a very narrow drawdown of only -12% in 2022, speaking to the viability of this options overlay strategy:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

We can see how the fund not only had a shallower drawdown than the S&P 500 last year, but is outperforming the index by 5% on a 1-year look-back.

Equity collar strategies work very well in a down market. They only underperform in sustained bull markets where the index rallies above and beyond the sold call option.

Conclusion

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF is an equity collar fund. The vehicle protects a retail investor from the first -9% of market losses in the S&P 500, in exchange for giving up any upside above a 491 strike (a level which is above the market all time-highs from 2021). Given the current poor fundamental and technical set-up, BAPR represents a much better choice than an outright position in the S&P 500 or equivalent investment vehicles. The fund has managed to outperform the index both on a 1-year look-back and in 2023.

An investor can choose to enter into the same trades on their own, but kindly keep in mind that options trading requires a minimum of 1 contract, which translates into notional amounts of roughly $40,000 for an account. BAPR offers retail investors the ability to obtain the respective pay-off profile for any dollar figure desired.