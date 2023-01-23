BAPR: Worried About A Market Sell-Off? This Could Be The Answer For You

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has kept rallying since its October lows, led by the Tech mega-caps.
  • The Index is now trading with a forward P/E ratio in excess of 19x, despite higher rates and decreasing leading indicators.
  • BAPR is an equity collar fund that utilizes an options overlay to protect investors against the first -9% in losses.
  • The fund gives up any upside above 491 in the S&P 500, a level which is above the 2021 all-time highs.
  • BAPR has outperformed the S&P 500 both on a 1-year look-back and in 2023.

Thesis

Since the October market lows we have moved higher, with the S&P 500 back to where it was a year ago in April 2022. An investor should rightly ask themselves if nothing has changed since. Rates have skyrocketed

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

