The bears may be winning the war when it comes to investor sentiment, but the bulls continue to have the upper hand when it comes to market performance, as the major market averages grinded out another week of gains, which they added to yesterday. Granted, there are a host of leading indicators that suggest a recession in the U.S. is right around the corner, but there are just as many that suggest those indicators are sending false signals when it comes to an economic contraction. I think they have been distorted by the anomalies of this post-pandemic economic cycle. We still have record low unemployment, abundant job availability, solid wage growth, an inflation rate that is falling as fast as it rose, a Fed that is at, or near, the end of its rate-hike cycle, and a market that keeps climbing a wall of worry, especially in the final hour of trade each day.

Critics of the rally this year say it has been driven predominately by a handful of mega-cap technology stocks, but I pointed out last week that if we stretch out the time line to six months, then big tech appears to be catching up with the rest of the market rather than leading it. I have been expecting a very strong market for the month of April, and the activity in the final hour of trade is pointing in that direction. According to Sentimentrader, buyers have exceeded sellers in the last hour for seven consecutive sessions through Friday of last week. Similar winning streaks for the S&P 500 have presaged very strong performance for the index in the month that followed. April looks like a strong month for stocks.

While I remain in the soft landing camp, I am looking for indicators that may call into question my outlook for the economy this year. The first of these potential warning signs was last week’s retail sales numbers for March. Recessions have not typically started until real (inflation-adjusted) retail sales declined 1-3% on a year-over-year basis. That said, we did see this number decline by more than 1% in March (-1.04%) and November (-1.13%) of last year, but a recession did not follow. Last month we saw a year-over-year decline of 1.94%. This would be a lot more alarming except for the fact that we are still experiencing a significant shift in spending focus from goods to services by consumers. Retail sales predominately cover goods. Therefore, I need to see the overall personal spending numbers for March before concluding that last week’s retail sales number is a red flag.

Earnings season is here, and the results are already better than expected with the largest banks leading the charge. That may sound counterintuitive after the banking industry turmoil of recent weeks, but bearish sentiment made the situation worse than the reality on the ground. While only thirty names in the S&P 500 have reported after the first week, we have seen 90% of them beat estimates. The trough in S&P 500 earnings will most likely be in the quarter just ended. While we may see estimates come down further for the quarters ahead, if we resume sequential growth, it should help support current market valuations.

Estimates for the back half of 2023 are clearly too high, and I doubt we see record profits so soon, but a pattern I am starting to notice across various companies I follow is that most cut costs last year to fend off margin compression and profit declines from skyrocketing commodity prices and other input costs. Now we are seeing commodity prices fall and input cost increases recede, as shown by the decline in the Producer Price Index (PPI). This may support margins to a greater degree than the consensus expects, and it could lead to an upturn in profits later this year and in 2024. That is why analysts have been raising their forward 12-month EPS estimates for the S&P 500, as well as estimates for 2024. This could be why the market has remained resilient, as it is looking past the current downturn in profits to better days ahead.

Meanwhile, the fuel for the next leg higher continues to grow with money market funds reaching new highs that are well above $5 trillion. A bull market for the S&P 500 still looks to be within sight at 4,300, and I think we will see it sooner rather than later.