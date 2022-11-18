wildpixel

Preamble

On reading the title of this piece, you could be forgiven for concluding that you are reading the ravings of the ultimate tin foil hatter. However, this article lists a series of well publicized events and actions by governments that may lead you to arrive at the conclusion that limited food stocks will be a reality in the not-too-distant future.

In the event of a depleted supply of food, the inevitable outcome will be a rise in prices for the staples we all take for granted. Economics 101 states that there is a relationship between demand and supply. If a product, such as food, is in high demand but supply is limited, a price rise is unavoidable.

If you also conclude that the supply of various foods is on the verge of weakening, you may wish to consider an investment in Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to benefit from this extremely unfortunate situation.

In addition to the current elevated levels of inflation, there is also the question of the doomsayers forecasting a recession as early as this year.

What a recession would mean for food

A recession is a period of economic decline characterized by a decrease in gross domestic product, employment, and income. One can easily imagine that during a recession, food consumption patterns tend to change as people adjust their spending habits in response to reduced income and economic uncertainty.

It does not take a rocket scientist to deduce that people tend to reduce their spending on non-essential items such as dining out at restaurants. This can lead to a decrease in restaurant sales, and an uptick in home cooking. One would also expect an elevated demand for cheaper more filling ingredients such as flour, rice, beans, potatoes, and canned goods. Naturally, one would expect that people tend to cut back on luxury food items such as high-end meats, exotic fruits, and gourmet cheeses.

Indeed, studies have shown that during the 2008 recession that citizens cut back on food to the tune of 103.0 calories per adult equivalent per day. The report concluded during recessionary periods, people cut back on high end produce, even processed sugary products such as soft drinks and confectionary.

Other reports have shown that, overall, changes in food consumption have a low correlation to GDP. That is to say, people continue to spend more or less the same amount of food, recession or not.

Given the above, it's fair to say that food staple demand will be affected only marginally in the event of a recession. However, if supply of the basics is disrupted in any way, prices are probably heading north.

Food processing plants

A simple search online will reveal that literally dozens of food processing plants have been put out of action since January 2021. For instance, In April 2021, a JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado, was hit by a ransomware attack, which disrupted operations and forced the company to shut down several of its facilities across the country. Yet another cyber-attack in February 2023 shut down Dole plants in North America and stopped food shipments to grocery stores. All these cyber attacks do have a cost, which are passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

More recently, there was an explosion at RM Palmer's Hershey factory on March 24th, and according to reports, this was caused by a gas leak. Another example of large scale damage caused by fire is the pizza manufacturing facility belonging to Festive Foods in June 2022.

Livestock

Over the last couple of years, a variety of circumstances have had significant consequences for the industry. The previously noted strange phenomena of exploding processing plants have led to a reduction of the chicken population. In January this year a fire at a Connecticut egg farm precipitated the loss of 100,000 chickens. But livestock are also severely affected by pathogens, which can also reduce the food supply.

A number of microbes have affected livestock, particularly birds, in the very recent past. One such viral disease is avian influenza (AI), which affects birds, including chickens and turkeys. Since its introduction to the United States in 2014, AI has affected many states and has caused to the depopulation of millions of birds. For instance, in November 2022, it was reported that as many as 8 million turkeys were lost due to exposure to a particularly virulent strain. This represents 3% of annual turkey production.

Other bizzarro-world events have occurred that have led to a drop in cattle numbers. Only this month, it was reported that 18,000 cows perished due to a blast at a dairy farm in Texas. According to the report; "It was the biggest single-incident death of cattle in the country since the Animal Welfare Institute, a Washington-based animal advocacy group, began tracking barn and farm fires in 2013."

Clearly, a decline in the livestock population can have significant consequences for consumers as a significant fall in the number of livestock could lead to an unavoidable increase in prices.

Government actions

I doubt if many people realize that Holland, a tiny country with a population of around 18 million souls, is a major agricultural product exporter. In fact, according to some calculations, the country is second after the USA. However, it would appear that the Dutch government is taking steps that will reduce these exports.

Dutch farmers have been protesting in recent years over various issues related to agriculture and government policies. One of the main issues that has led to protests is the Dutch government's new restrictions on nitrogen emissions from agriculture.

In 2019, the Dutch government pushed through the "Nitrogen Approach Program" which aims to reduce nitrogen emissions in order to protect the environment and comply with European Union regulations. As part of the program, the government imposed new restrictions on farmers, including a limit on the amount of nitrogen-based fertilizer that can be used, which will certainly reduce crop yields.

For those who may not know, nitrogen fertilizer is an essential requirement for growing crops, since without nitrogen, plants are unable to produce amino acids, the essential building block of proteins.

Farmers have also been protesting against the government's policies on animal welfare, including a requirement to reduce the number of livestock on farms. It seems that the Dutch livestock herd will probably need to be reduced by one-third if the Dutch want to reach their emissions target. Quite a drop to say the least.

There are other Western nations planning to follow in the footsteps of Holland. In fact, Canada has already announced some details of their plans to introduce a 30% reduction in the use of nitrogen fertilizers by 2030.

The European Union has a scheme to implement regulations on the use of nitrogen fertilizers as part of its Common Agricultural Policy, which will affect all countries in the European Union.

Once again, the actions of governments will undoubtedly reduce the supply of food, and, as a consequence, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that prices will rise.

Adecoagro

As the prices of foodstuffs begin to rise, one beneficiary of this trend will likely be Adecoagro. This company is a leading agricultural company with farmland and processing facilities in Latin America, primarily in Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay. The company produces a wide range of commodities, including grains, oilseeds, dairy products and beef.

Established in 2002, Adecoagro has expanded rapidly to become one of the biggest agribusiness companies in Latin America, with an assorted portfolio of assets and operations across different slices of the value chain. The company's operations are arranged into four main business units; Farming, Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, and Land Transformation.

Adecoagro's Farming unit is focused on the production of grains and oilseeds, which includes soybeans, corn, wheat, and rice. The company has a large land base in Argentina and Brazil, where it uses advanced farming techniques and technology to optimize yields and reduce costs.

The Land Transformation unit is focused on the acquisition and development of underutilized or degraded land.

Financials

Given that Adecoagro is effectively a large farming company, it's probably best to consider data over a 1-year period rather than analyze data quarter by quarter. And if you compare the Q4 2022 with Q4 2021, you will find both positive and negative information.

Latest quarterly report (Adecoagro)

On the positive side, you can see a very healthy increase in revenue; a 23.8% increase. The shine is taken off this by the sizeable drop in net income. The reason for this fall, according to details given in the latest conference call, was the increased cost pressure and the weather challenges. However, despite such unfavorable conditions, book value per share increased by over 14.3% from $9.11 to $10.41; not too shabby.

During the call, Mariano Bosch, CEO drew listeners attention to the company's investor friendly intentions:

We paid out $35 million in cash dividend, which equals $0.32 per share approx. In addition, we invested $37 million in our buyback program, repurchasing more than 4% of the equity of the company. Between dividends and buyback, we distributed 47% of the net cash from operations generated in 2021, exceeding the 40% minimum established in our policy. This equals a distribution yield of more than 7%. Now, based on the results we are presenting today, during 2023, we will distribute a minimum of $57 million, of which $35 million will again be via cash dividends and the balance via buyback."

Valuation

If you take a trip to SA's Adecoagro's Summary page, you will see the graphic below.

Adecoagro Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

At first glance, you may dismiss the stock on account of the fact that the company has a D- and a D+. However, both of these measures will improve immensely with a rise in the price of their commodities. And, if you accept the thesis herein, a considerable rise is on the cards. On top of that, demand for food is not forecast to drop any time soon.

Summary

Under normal circumstances, inflation would typically lead to rises in the price of food. These rises will be amplified if supply is restricted, which certainly seems to be a strong possibility in the near term. Furthermore, if inflation is combined with a recession, then the demand for food will remain fairly inelastic. In these circumstances, Adecoagro is potentially an excellent investment to ensure that stock holders benefit from this unfortunate scenario.

Risks

It is possible that the destruction of processing plants is entirely random, as suggested in a Reuters article. Also, it's conceivable that the various viruses and bacteria will melt away into myth. Our various governments may relent on the draconian measures taken in the face of a backlash by the populace. Under these circumstances, food inflation may fail to materialize, and so Adecoagro may potter along and not provide above inflation returns as suggested.

With farming, there is always a chance that the weather will be unkind and crop yields will be below par, leading to low returns.

As always, this does not constitute advice and investors ought to carry out their own due diligence.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession competition, which runs through April 28. This competition is open to all users and contributors; click here to find out more and submit your article today!