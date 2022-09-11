Vornado Realty: Top Real Estate At Bottom Prices

JPS Capital profile picture
JPS Capital
8 Followers

Summary

  • While sector headwinds persist, Vornado's well-located, class A assets have largely insulated it from leasing risks, as demonstrated by its robust leasing pipeline. Its PENN district developments offer further upside.
  • Vornado has a liquid balance sheet, few upcoming maturities, and its floating rate debt is largely hedged. Both interest expense and dividend are well covered.
  • Vornado's valuation is cheap relative to peers and its forward earnings. It trades below liquidation value and is cheap on a book value, cap rate, and FFO multiple basis.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome JPS Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

The skyline of New York City, United States

StockByM

Industry Breakdown Vornado Tenant

Tenant Industry (Vornado 10K)

Lease Roll Vornado CRE

Vornado Lease Roll (Vornado 10K)

Rendering of PENN 2

Rendering of PENN 2 (New York YIMBY)

Vornado Debt

Debt Outstanding (Vornado 10K)

Swapped Debt

Interest Rate Swaps (Vornado 10K)

Vornado Price to Book Value

Vornado Price to Book Value (YCharts)

SL Green Investor Presentation

SL Green Investor Presentation

Various Valuation Methodologies

Various Valuation Methodologies (Author's Calculation)

This article was written by

JPS Capital profile picture
JPS Capital
8 Followers
Value investing focus on real estate, metals and commodities

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.