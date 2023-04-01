Kameleon007

Motivation

After stripping away all the worries, details, and paperwork, the critical mission for analysts and portfolio managers is optimizing the capital of our clients, including their families. Despite our perceived brilliance, it is much easier to accomplish this mission during a “bull market” rather than a “bear market”. The biggest mistake - and most difficult to recover from , is missing the beginnings of a significant bull market, which is very easy to do.

Most of the time, markets travel through various transitional phases:

Early recognition by a few far-sighted, but often difficult people

Growing acceptance

Almost universal acceptance, except for the worrywarts

Finally, the proclamation of a permanent condition

As the inevitable bear market becomes visible, the process is reversed.

As it is difficult and dangerous to jump aboard an accelerating train, I prefer to board when it is marshaled in the yard. The difficulty of getting aboard requires an amount of brains, courage, and luck. That is precisely what I am attempting to do by focusing on conditions before travel begins.

Pre-travel Conditions

First, study past bull market journeys. Some start, but relatively few amount to much. Why? It may be that the damage done by the prior bear market was insufficient to get the necessary support. Additionally, the market may lack reasonably competent management capable of selecting the right track and able to keep the momentum moving in the right direction at increasing speed. Enough momentum to break the friction caused by others, including one’s own partners.

To start a bull market, you must first have been sufficient pain from the preceding bear market, with the ability to initially fund dominance over key doubters.

Today, there do not appear to be sufficient losses needed to be made up. However, for most of this calendar year, there have been more shares sold at lower prices than bought at higher prices, both on the "big board" and the NASDAQ. Most trading weeks, there are more shares sold at lower prices than at rising prices, by a ratio of 4-to-1. Buyers are labeled as accumulators and sellers as distributors by market analysts. Contributing to distributions are some investors moving out of dollar-based securities. The US dollar is in its fourth decline in fifty years. With the proceeds from their sales, many investors are buying bonds, either for the first time or in quantities way beyond their habit. Others are investing in European and Asian stocks.

Currently, the risk of losing a little in bonds and stocks is probably close to being equal. As new fixed income buyers venture into higher-risk paper, the potential exits for higher-risk paper to generate greater loses in fixed income than for stocks.

The total global economy is slowing. Not only in sales, but also in profits as margins narrow due to government policies restricting profits. There is a tendency to lower perceived risks.

After an investor loses more than expected, there is often an emotional need to quickly recover those losses. This is the second wave of money that will be sucked into buying stocks in a new bull market, and so, the cycle begins again.

As much as I want to participate in a new bull market, it is apparently premature. Consequently, we must husband our resources and work to find relative islands of improving profitability.

Thoughts?

