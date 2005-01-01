Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Target's (NYSE:TGT) stock had a great run from 2017 until late 2021 as the stock price quintupled from below $50 to almost $270. But since then, the stock underperformed the general market - exemplified by the S&P 500 (SPY) - and especially first quarter results for fiscal 2022 caused a crash for Target. Since then, Target is trading in a range between $140 and $180.

I was mostly bullish about Target in the last few years and called it undervalued at around $190 (before the Q1 results crashed the stock even lower). In my last article in July 2022, I was also bullish about Target, but since then the total return was only about 4%. Let's take another look at the business as the picture seems to be improving again for the retailer.

2022 Annual Results

We can start by looking at the results for fiscal 2022, which were not great and a huge disappointment. While Target was still able to grow its top line a little bit, bottom line growth came to a sudden end, and we saw high double-digit declines. In fiscal 2022, Target generated $107,588 million in sales compared to $104,611 million in the previous year. And total revenue increased from $106,005 million in fiscal 2021 to $109,120 million in fiscal 2022 - resulting in 2.9% year-over-year growth. Operating income however declined from $8,946 million in fiscal 2021 to $3,848 million in fiscal 2022 - resulting in 57.0% YoY decline. And as Target is rather a low-margin business, cost of sales increasing about 10% from $75.0 billion to $82.2 billion was enough to have such a huge negative effect. Diluted earnings per share also declined 57.6% YoY form $14.10 in fiscal 2021 to $5.98 in fiscal 2022.

Target Q4/22 Infographic

When looking at the results in more detail, comparable sales grew 2.2% in fiscal 2022 with comparable traffic growing 2.1%. While store comparable sales increased 2.4%, digital comparable sales increased 1.5%. Target could also report unit share gains across all five of the company's core categories in 2022. CEO Brian Cornell commented on the situation during the last earnings call:

We gained unit share across our core merchandising categories, which means that consumers were constrained by inflation and have to be very selective about where they shop and what they buy, continue shopping and buying at Target and despite difficulties throughout the year, we closed the books on 2022 with our 23rd straight quarter of comp sales growth.

Target Q4/22 Infographic

And finally, same-day services grew 7% in fiscal 2022 with the services now making up more than 10% of Target's total sales.

Putting Numbers in Perspective

When looking at the total sales of Target between 2005 and 2022, we can clearly see that the years 2020 till 2022 have been outliers. In only three years, Target could increase its top line more than in the previous 15 years. And in such a scenario a reversion to the mean seems likely.

Target Q4/22 Presentation

And when keeping in mind, that revenue growth in fiscal 2022 was on top of two exceptional great years (fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2022), the low single digit growth rate in fiscal 2022 is actually a good result.

It was always clear that Target will not be able to report similar growth rates as in 2020 and 2021 forever. But maybe I was also too optimistic to assume that Target could maintain the 2021 level and will only see low growth rates in the coming years.

Return to "Normal" Growth Rates?

And when listening to management, it seems like fiscal 2022 was probably an exception and Target is hoping to continue growing with a solid pace. Target is not expecting to reach similar bottom-line results as in fiscal 2021, but earnings per share in fiscal 2023 are at least expected to be noticeably higher than in fiscal 2022. Earnings per share (GAAP as well as non-GAAP numbers) are expected to be in a range from $7.75 to $8.75 and compared to about $6.00 in fiscal 2022 this is clearly an improvement (but nowhere close to more than $14 earnings per share in fiscal 2021).

Target Q4/22 Presentation

Comparable sales are expected to be in a wide range between low-single digit decline to a low-single digit increase and capital expenditures are expected to be between $4 billion and $5 billion.

One of the bigger problems in 2022 were the exploding inventory levels for Target. To be fair to Target, it certainly wasn't the only retailer fighting high inventory levels, but among the different retailers, Target was among those hit hardest and seeing inventory levels more than double. And while this was also part of the reason for the horrible fiscal 2022 results, it seems like inventory levels are improving again. Right now, the amount is still $13.5 billion but came down from its peak in 2022 (about $17 billion). Nevertheless, these numbers are still clearly above previous numbers as Target's inventory levels were usually between $8 billion and $10 billion for several years in a row.

Target Q4/22 Presentation

With inventory levels normalizing again, Target is also expecting its operating margin to improve again over the next three years and the pre-pandemic level of 6% might be achieved as early as fiscal 2024. And in the mid-term, management is expecting its operating income margin to move beyond the pre-pandemic rate of 6%. During the last earnings call, management commented:

So standing here today, my sense is that a new normal is on the horizon. It'll be much more like 2019 than the last three years, and as we plan prudently to invest in 2023, we see a return over time to solid and consistent growth with operating income margin rate that should move towards and to begin to move beyond our pre-pandemic rate of 6% in the next few years.

And Target will continue to use share buybacks to increase the bottom line. Although the company did not repurchase any shares in the fourth quarter of 2022, the number of outstanding shares declined from 480.6 million at the end of Q4/21 to 462.7 million at the end of Q4/22. And over the last ten years, Target decreased its outstanding shares at a CAGR of 3.3%.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Target had approximately $9.7 billion remaining under the current repurchase program (which was approved in August 2021). And with a current market capitalization of $74 billion this is enough to repurchase about 13% of the company's outstanding shares.

Of course, Target will also be able to improve its top line and normal growth rates for Target should be low-to-mid single digit revenue growth. In the last 10 years, revenue grew with a CAGR of 4.06% and we can assume a similar growth rate in the years to come. Analysts are a little more cautious and are expecting revenue to grow only with a CAGR of 2.6% in the years to come.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

While the picture might improve again and management is expecting higher earnings per share in fiscal 2023, Target is trading for high valuation multiples right now. When looking at the last ten years, the stock is trading almost for the highest P/E ratio during that period (it was only a bit higher in 2014). And with a P/E ratio of 27.10 it is clearly above the 10-year average of 17.32.

Data by YCharts

Usually, I would also take a look at the price-free-cash-flow ratio, but with FCF being negative right now the number is not really meaningful.

Instead of looking at simple valuation metrics, we usually get a more precise intrinsic value for the stock and can make a more informed decision whether Target is a "Buy" or not. However, it is not so simple to make reasonable assumptions for free cash flow in the years to come as we saw wild fluctuations in the last few years. Management is expecting an operating margin of 6% again in fiscal 2024 and when subtracting interest payments and assuming a tax rate of 21% net income should be at least $4,800. And when taking capital expenditures and depreciation into account a free cash flow around $4 billion might be realistic.

When calculating with this amount and a growth rate of 5% (which is rather cautious), we get an intrinsic value of $172.90 for Target. We can also calculate a second scenario with 6% growth from now till perpetuity (and assuming $4 billion in FCF as basis). With the top line growing maybe 3-4% in the years to come and share buybacks adding about 2-3%, this could be a realistic assumption (and maybe margins can also improve a little bit). This would lead to an intrinsic value of $216.12 for Target.

Conclusion

While I rather thought in 2022 that the drop to below $140 was unjustified and investors and analysts were suddenly too pessimistic about Target, I must now admit that I might have been too optimistic, and the steep decline might have been justified in some ways.

And although I am still slightly bullish and see Target trading below its intrinsic value, the calculated intrinsic value is now a little lower and a fair stock price for Target might be around $180 (or maybe about $200). Nevertheless, Target is probably a bit undervalued and is certainly a sleep-well stock and a good pick for a potential recession. As Target is selling mostly essential goods, it will perform quite well even in a recession.

And with the stock having already declined 48% since the previous all-time high, I see the downside risk rather limited at this point.