Target: Cautiously Bullish, But Price Target Lowered

Apr. 18, 2023
Daniel Schönberger
Summary

  • While Target still improved its sales a little bit in fiscal 2022, operating income and earnings per share declined steeply with free cash flow being even negative.
  • However, we are seeing signs of improvement with inventory levels declining and management being optimistic about a higher operating margin in the coming quarters.
  • I would see the company's intrinsic value a little lower than in 2022, but the stock is still a bit undervalued.

Target's (NYSE:TGT) stock had a great run from 2017 until late 2021 as the stock price quintupled from below $50 to almost $270. But since then, the stock underperformed the general market - exemplified by the S&P 500 (

Target: Results for fiscal 2022

Target: Results still improving a little bit in fiscal 2022

Target sales between 2005 and 2022

Target: Expectations for fiscal 2023

Target is expecting operating margin to reach 6% in fiscal 2024 again

