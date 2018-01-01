Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is one of the largest tobacco companies in the world, with an $80 billion market capitalization. Over the past year, the company's market capitalization has dropped more than 20%, however, the company's share price is still up more than 30% from its COVID-19 lows. As we'll see throughout this article, Altria's assets should enable strong shareholder returns.
The company has announced the $2.75 billion acquisition of NJOY holdings.
The NJOY product is the only pod-based e-vapor production with FDA authorization. It's a competitor for what JUUL was. The company is paying $2.75 billion + $500 million in cash payments dependent on certain regulatory outcomes. The company is hoping to rapidly expand its E-Vapor market share and continue its growth.
Of course, while we look at the company's new E-Vapor investments, it's worth looking at the company's last investment: the almost $13 billion investment in Juul.
The company has completely exited its investment. That's an acquisition that when it was made gave every Juul employee an average bonus of $1.3 million, it was so expensive. It's almost $13 billion in value that Altria, for all intents and purposes, dumped down the drain. The company now has some heated tobacco intellectual property, which aligns with its goals.
However, the fundamental issue is that the company was afraid of Juul taking too much market share, and made an ill-timed investment. As the market changes, there's a higher risk of that happening again.
The company's core business, meanwhile, has continued to grow.
The company has managed to grow revenue from its core business from $8.5 billion to $10.7 billion. At the same time, the company has grown margins from 51% to 59%. This combination of growing margins and growing revenue has enabled the company's overall profits to grow much faster. That strength in the core business will continue to support the company's profits.
That's despite the continued decline in adult smokers. It's declined 2.5% YoY and it's expected to continue declining. One thing worth noting here is that as the market declines, we expect it to get increasingly concentrated, as existing players exit. Altria has grown its premium market share 1% since 2019 as other companies have declined.
We expect this will also support its future core business.
The company has managed to grow its earnings over the past few years at almost 5% annualized.
The company has managed to grow its EPS roughly 5% annualized since FY 2018. Its earnings have grown from just a hair under $4 to $4.84 / share in FY 2022, representing more than 20% total growth. The company's dividends have made up the lion's share of its shareholder returns, while share repurchases are a much more modest share.
The company is spending roughly $1.8 billion / year on share repurchases, which is ~2-2.5% in annualized returns from shareholders. Combined with dividends, that pushes the company's shareholder returns to the double-digits, a level that it can comfortably afford. That'll enable continued strong shareholder returns.
The company has built up a relatively lofty level of debt, but it can comfortably afford it.
The company has a well-distributed debt portfolio. Rolling over debt could increase interest rates, especially with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.1x which can't expand substantially, and could be pressured if EBITDA drops. We'd like to see the company, as possible, to pay down its debt as it comes due, minimizing increased interest rates.
The company's 2025-2026 debt could require some rollovers, depending on the company's cash flow growth.
The largest risk to our thesis is the continued decline of cigarettes along with the company's lack of ability to diversify. The company has worked hard, but it's made some massive stumbles, such as with Juul. Continued missteps could substantially hurt the company's ability to continue driving long-term shareholder returns.
Altria Group, Inc. has a unique portfolio of assets. The company has written off its Juul investment, effectively destroying more than $10 billion in shareholder value, a sign of the difficulties of diversifying itself. However, the company's core business has continued to perform incredibly well, helping to dampen the effects on the rest of the business.
Altria Group, Inc. has a continued ability to continue driving double-digit shareholder returns, supported by its core 8% dividend. We expect the company to continue to perform, and at its current low price, see Altria Group, Inc. as a strong opportunity. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
