ConocoPhillips: Refuting The Mizuho Downgrade

Apr. 18, 2023 10:32 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)CTRA, CVE, CVE:CA, FANG, PSX, SRE, XOM, PXD3 Comments
Summary

  • ConocoPhillips stock dropped $2.89 (2.7%) Monday due to a relatively weak energy sector but also primarily because of a Mizuho downgrade.
  • After Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar viewed COP's apparently compelling Analyst Day Presentation last week, he then listed a few reasons why it really wasn't.
  • Yet Kumar's reasoning seems flawed, in my opinion. While there may be "better opportunities" in the energy sector, Mizuho's "Top Picks" don't appear to be among them.
  • For example, Mizuho prefers Exxon over ConocoPhillips. However, COP has a much higher TTM yield, trades at a significant discount and, I would argue, has a superior management team.

Corn Field Drilling Fracking Rig

grandriver

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) gave its 2023 Analyst & Investor Meeting last Wednesday (you can view the slides here) and it was - in my opinion - quite compelling. It was a generally very upbeat meeting and showed that the company, through two acquisitions during

COP Portfolio: 2016 versus 2022

ConocoPhillips

COP Permian Well Performance

ConocoPhillips

COP's Production Profile

ConocoPhillips

COP's 10-year Plan

ConocoPhillips

