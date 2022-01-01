HashiCorp: Profitability Timeline Pulled Forward

Apr. 18, 2023 10:36 AM ETHashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
394 Followers

Summary

  • HCP has shown progress towards its goals with both revenue and operating margin increasing and a positive outlook for 1Q24.
  • The macro environment is causing some apprehension for management, leading to cautious revenue projections for FY24.
  • HCP has made significant strides in improving margins and providing a path toward eventual profitability.

Cloud Computing Backup Cyber Security Fingerprint Identity Encryption Technology

Just_Super

Thesis update

This is an update to my previous post. I still think of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) as a top open source infrastructure software vendor, poised to reap the benefits of the public cloud's surging popularity and drive steady

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
394 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.