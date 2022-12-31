Abbott Laboratories: Why I Am Fearful Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Summary

  • Abbott Laboratories will announce Q1 2023 earnings ahead of market open tomorrow, Wednesday April 19th.
  • ABT stock price has been underperforming for some time - I don't see upcoming earnings resolving that issue.
  • Abbott remains under investigation for quality issues at its infant formula manufacturing plant in Michigan, and recently recalled millions of its best-selling Freestyle Libre product.
  • The market knows revenues will shrink in 2023 as COVID test revenues fall.
  • I am a little concerned for Abbott's Q1 2023 earnings - the company usually outperforms, and remains a Top 10 blue chip healthcare stock, but I sense a downward correction.
Abbott Laboratories headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Abbott Q1 2023 Earnings Preview

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is set to announce its Q123 earnings tomorrow ahead of market open.

Abbott is amongst the 10 largest listed healthcare stocks in the U.S., with a market cap valuation of $181.7bn

Abbott income statement

Abbott income statements to 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

10 largest US listed healthcare companies

investment fundamentals - 10 largest US listed healthcare cos. compared (data sourced from TradingView, Google Finance)

Abbott Q1 2023 earnings preview

Abbott revenues by division 2022 vs 2021 (Abbott 10K submission 2022)

Abbott EPS and revenue consensus forecasts

Abbott EPS and revenue consensus forecasts for 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

