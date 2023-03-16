sefa ozel/iStock via Getty Images

Not every investment goes according to the plan. In an ideal world, we want all our investments to deliver the expected returns within our investment time horizon, but this rarely happens, if at all. My investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is sitting at a massive loss, which is not a surprise given how the company has failed to come out of its struggles in the last couple of years although I thought the company would be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. This never happened, but as a long-term-oriented investor, I have an extensive investment time horizon so failing to deliver on my expectations in two years is not a good enough reason for me to book losses.

What would be a good reason for me to move on from Lumen today is new data that points to even lower share prices in the long run caused by poor execution of the business turnaround strategy. In this analysis, I will evaluate recent data of the company to determine whether now is the best time to cut my losses and move on from Lumen.

Lumen's Recent Leadership Changes

Previously known as CenturyLink, Lumen Technologies, Inc. is a global technology corporation that offers business solutions to support the ongoing digital revolution. The company provides a platform that combines networking, edge cloud, collaboration, and security to deploy, accelerate, and safeguard new applications and data. Lumen has a global network infrastructure, cloud connectivity, edge computing capabilities, and connected security solutions that enable businesses to leverage their data and adopt game-changing technologies.

The company has been under significant pressure in recent years due to challenges in its legacy wireline business, resulting in sharp sell-offs in the market. With declining revenue, mounting debt, intense competition from rivals, shrinking market share, and a stagnant innovation pipeline, Lumen's challenges stem from not one but many factors.

In response to some of these challenges, the company recently implemented substantial changes to its leadership, with Kate Johnson stepping in as the new President and CEO on November 7, 2022. Ms. Johnson, a seasoned technology executive with leadership experience at Oracle Corporation (ORCL), General Electric (GE), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), expressed commitment to advancing the company's business strategy. She has acknowledged Lumen's need to strengthen its balance sheet, expand its fiber footprint, and enhance its digital capabilities, and has shared her vision of leading Lumen into its next chapter, empowering customers to leverage the Lumen platform for exceptional digital experiences.

In addition to Kate Johnson's appointment, Lumen welcomed Chris Stansbury as the new CFO in April 2022. Mr. Stansbury, previously the CFO of Arrow Electronics, Inc., brings over 25 years of finance and accounting experience to his role at Lumen.

The shake-up of the leadership team does not end with these appointments. As illustrated below, the company has made several other leadership changes in recent months.

Exhibit 1: Lumen's executive leadership team

Investor presentation

The company believes that Ms. Johnson and Mr. Stansbury will bring fresh perspectives, insights, and energy to the company's culture and operations, paving the way for dynamic and transformative changes at the company level.

The New Strategies of the New Lumen Management

Lumen, under the leadership of its new CEO, is undergoing a significant transformation aimed at simplifying the organization, encouraging innovation, and focusing on customer-centric strategies. With her experience at Microsoft, Oracle, and GE informing her approach, Ms. Johnson sees 2023 as a "reset year" for the company. The company's strategic plan, known as Lumen North Star, provides a clear growth path, as outlined by Kate Johnson in recent earnings calls. The five main priorities for Lumen include simplifying operations, enhancing customer experience, investing in core capabilities, developing customer obsession, and innovating for growth.

To achieve these priorities, Ms. Johnson has initiated organizational changes to streamline the company's structure and align it with strategic objectives. This includes combining product development teams with IT teams for greater speed and agility, centralizing marketing for tighter alignment to the customer life cycle, and installing a growth operating system to foster innovation.

Lumen's focus is shifting toward becoming a customer-obsessed company, with an emphasis on understanding customer problems and leveraging core intellectual property in connectivity, security, and edge cloud to solve those problems. This requires a mindset shift, and Lumen aims to foster innovation in an environment with guardrails, such as a growth board, executive sponsorship, and co-founder teams to maximize the value of high-potential projects. In addition to driving operational efficiency, Lumen aims to become a leader in innovation by establishing new businesses. The company encourages entrepreneurial thinking among its teams, collaborating with customers and internal teams to solve problems, while also performing extensive testing and allocating capital accordingly to maximize growth.

The company also recognizes the importance of investing in its world-class network and fiber infrastructure to meet the demands of its sophisticated customer base, which now includes a workforce that demands remote work flexibility in the post-pandemic world. Lumen has announced a major network expansion plan to add 6 million intercity fiber miles to its network by 2026.

To ensure complete go-to-market capability, Lumen will invest in its marketing and field-facing teams, with a focus on serving two distinct customer groups with unique approaches. Large customers in the public sector, large enterprises, and upper mid-market channels will be offered scalable solutions with a higher level of personal engagement and managed service offerings. On the other hand, customers in the consumer SMB and lower mid-market channels will be offered simplified product selection with a user-friendly digital platform for easy ordering and seamless interactions.

As part of its efforts to simplify the company, Lumen will focus on doing fewer things better, and on achieving this objective, the company has doubled down on discontinuing or divesting subscale or non-accretive businesses that do not directly enhance customer value or benefit the company and its shareholders. This simplification strategy will be a key driver in achieving Lumen's overall transformation goals.

Exhibit 2: A snapshot of Lumen's North Star mission

Investor presentation

As Lumen undergoes its transformation into a more agile and customer-focused telecommunications company, the company will face some resistance from within its teams due to the structural characteristics of the business. Instilling a growth mindset in a company that has failed to execute many targets in its turnaround strategy for years is easier said than done. Mr. Market loves stories, and there's nothing wrong with getting behind a company with a great story. However, in the long run, nothing pleases Mr. Market more than execution does. Lumen's problem has always been execution as the company has, in several instances, unveiled turnaround plans that made a lot of sense and seemed practical only to fail at the execution level.

Resource allocation presents another challenge as the company strives to prioritize strategic initiatives. These allocation challenges may stem from budget allocation, time allocation, and talent allocation perspectives. Moreover, the telecommunications industry is dynamic and highly competitive, with market volatility posing additional challenges. Lumen must remain vigilant in monitoring and anticipating changes in the market landscape, including competitive threats and technological advancements, and adapt its strategic priorities accordingly to gain some much-needed competitive edge. This requires agility, proactivity, and responsiveness to the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape. As a company that is in the middle of a company-wide transformational effort, Lumen may fail to juggle all the balls at once, which poses a significant threat to the company's long-term prosperity.

Lumen's Balance Sheet Issues Persist

Lumen Technologies reported fourth quarter 2022 financial results on February 7, showing some improvements but still failed to win investors' and analysts' confidence. The company generated $10.2 billion of gross proceeds from divestitures and utilized the majority of these proceeds to reduce its net debt by $9.9 billion, demonstrating a proactive approach toward debt reduction. However, the company's free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased to $126 million compared to $776 million for the same period in 2021, primarily driven by lower adjusted EBITDA and higher capital expenditures. The company's adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter was $1.39 billion compared to $2.08 billion for the same period of the previous year (after excluding special items), driven by lower revenue from the divested businesses and the lapse of the CAF Phase II program.

Exhibit 3: Lumen's adjusted EBITDA and margins

Investor presentation

Despite investments in fiber expansion, edge computing, and network modernization projects, the company's capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2022 declined to $833 million from $848 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, the company's reported net debt was $19.5 billion, and the estimated net debt stands at $20.4 billion.

The company anticipates that net debt leverage may rise to between 4 to 4.3x in the near term, peaking by year-end 2023, and then declining thereafter. Higher ratios above 4 typically raise concerns about a company's ability to manage its debt burden and undertake additional debt for growth.

Lumen recently announced an exchange offer with certain noteholders. According to MoffettNathanson analyst Nick Del Deo, this demonstrates the company's resolve to "fight it out" in a challenging environment. The telecommunications company faces challenges in turning around its business while grappling with a heavy debt load. With the debt exchange offer, Lumen is seeking to issue up to $1.1 billion in new 10.5% Level 3 notes with a 2030 maturity, in an attempt to reshuffle some of its debt and address its significant debt maturities starting in January 2025. Moody's analysts have already downgraded Lumen's corporate-family rating to B2 from Ba3, citing concerns about its debt maturity profile and the high level of debt maturing in 2027.

Fitch Ratings has also downgraded Lumen Technologies and its subsidiaries' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to "B" from "BB," with a Negative Rating Outlook. While the outcome of the debt exchange offer remains uncertain, Lumen seems to be focused on clearing the decks and buying time to implement its new strategy and deliver results that would enable it to tackle the 2027 maturity wall.

Earnings Revision Trends Suggest Lower Stock Prices Are Likely

At Leads From Gurus, we keep a close eye on earnings surprises, earnings estimate revisions, and stock price movements associated with these events to pick stocks for our three model portfolios. Empirical evidence confirms these earnings-related events and developments are good indicators of future stock prices. After trending higher for a brief period between 2020 and 2021, earnings estimates for Lumen have trended lower. In the last 3 months, fiscal 2023 EPS estimates have been revised down 4 times with no Wall Street analysts revising EPS estimates positively.

Exhibit 4: EPS revision trend

Seeking Alpha

Our strategy focuses on upcoming fiscal year EPS revisions, and this downward trend suggests a painful few quarters are on the cards unless a fresh catalyst emerges to drive the stock higher.

Takeaway

Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s turnaround plan is still in the works - it has been for some time now. The company's recent earnings and debt management efforts have not been sufficient to win over investors' and analysts' confidence, and there is unlikely to be any improvement on this front in the remainder of 2023. If Lumen gets back on its feet as expected, there will be lucrative investment returns for those who are brave enough to take a position at these depressed stock prices.

For me, Lumen was a speculative, high-yield bet when I invested in the company, and these characteristics do not hold true anymore. Although I still believe a strong comeback from Lumen should not be ruled out, the opportunity cost of holding LUMN continues to rise with the market throwing better opportunities at me. With a recovery in stock prices looking unlikely this year, I plan to book my losses in the next 72 hours.