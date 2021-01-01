Transocean: Generating Hope, But Not Much Else

Apr. 18, 2023 11:08 AM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)1 Comment
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
11.11K Followers

Summary

  • The shareholders of Transocean have enjoyed a higher share price as the company had several contract wins worth billions of dollars.
  • Despite sounding positive, alas their guidance for 2023 actually forecasts their operating cash flow to continue deteriorating.
  • It also indicates the year will once again see negative free cash flow and therefore, it will make their overleverage slightly worse.
  • Whilst debt refinancing buys time, if they ever want to escape the curse of their debt, they need to actually start repaying debt, which requires generating free cash flow.
  • Since I expect this very disappointing outlook to weigh on their share price going forwards once their results are released for 2023, I believe that maintaining my sell rating is appropriate.

stock market crash sell-off - trading screen in red

bunhill

Introduction

When last discussing the troubled Transocean (NYSE:RIG), my previous article suggested leaving this cigar butt to burn out, thereby borrowing a metaphor from the investing legend, Warren Buffett. In the subsequent months, they had several

Transocean Ratings

Author

Transocean Cash Flows

Author

Transocean Operating Cash Flow

Author

Transocean Guidance For 2023

Transocean Investor Presentation February 2023

Transocean Capital Structure

Author

Transocean Liquidity

Author

Transocean Debt Maturity Profile

Transocean 2022 10-K

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
11.11K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.