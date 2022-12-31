Central Securities Corporation: 7.1% Yield, Massive Price Discount

Apr. 18, 2023 10:45 AM ETCentral Securities Corporation (CET)
Summary

  • If you are truly a long-term income-focused investor, the closed-end fund Central Securities Corporation is attractive for a variety of reasons.
  • Central Securities Corporation offers a 7.1% yield and trades at a compelling 18% discount to NAV (although the true NAV is likely higher, and discount bigger, factoring in its private Plymouth Rock investment).
  • We particularly appreciate the fund’s flexible, low-turnover and prudently-concentrated long-term strategy (not to mention its very long-term track record of success against the S&P 500).
  • After reviewing these qualities, plus multiple critical risk factors, we conclude with our opinion on why the Central Securities Corporation CEF remains such an extremely attractive long-term opportunity for income-focused investors.
Investmments and asset allocation concept. Where to Invest? Newspaper and direction sign with investment options.

If you are truly a long-term income-focused investor, the closed-end fund ("CEF") we review in this report is attractive for a variety of reasons. For starters, it offers a 7.1% yield and it trades at a

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CET over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

