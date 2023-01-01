Fastenal: A Softer Manufacturing Environment Is Weighing On DSR Growth

Apr. 18, 2023 11:25 AM ETFastenal Company (FAST)
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • Fastenal Company sells a variety of industrial and construction supplies on primarily a business-to-business basis at both their branch and Onsite locations.
  • The company's results closely mirror the overall strength in the manufacturing environment.
  • While results have continued to exhibit a positive trend, the rate of growth in their daily sales rate has been impeded by the softer macroeconomic environment.
  • At current trading levels, I am maintaining a neutral position on the shares until there is a more marked reversal in their daily sales trends.

Fastenal industrial products and services distributor. Fastenal resells industrial, safety, and construction supplies.

jetcityimage

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) is a leader in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies.

They offer a broad variety of products to customers primarily through their branch and Onsite locations. Both locations exist close to their customer base, though Onsite

Q1FY23 Investor Presentation - Summary Of DSR Growth By Product Category

Q1FY23 Investor Presentation - Summary Of DSR Growth By Product Category

Q1FY23 Earnings Release - Summary Of Sales By National And Non-National Accounts

Q1FY23 Earnings Release - Summary Of Sales By National And Non-National Accounts

Q1FY23 Investor Presentation - Summary Of Operating Cash Flow As % Of Net Earnings

Q1FY23 Investor Presentation - Summary Of Operating Cash Flow As % Of Net Earnings

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.62K Followers
Focused primarily on companies with a time tested business model and a commitment to paying a dividend. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.