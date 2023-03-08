Ceragon Networks: This $1 Tech Stock Is My Top 'Buy And Hold' Pick

Apr. 18, 2023 11:34 AM ETCeragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)AEHR, AVNW2 Comments
Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
10.62K Followers

Summary

  • Ceragon Networks is deeply undervalued based on numerous factors and financial metrics.
  • This company is a best in breed industry leader with a savvy management team that is also aligned financially with shareholders.
  • After years of investing in 5G technology, this company can now reap the benefits of secular growth coupled with expanding profits.
  • Analyst price targets of $5.25 per share implies significant upside, but I think $10 per share is possible in the next couple of years.

Telecommunication network above city, wireless mobile internet technology for smart grid or 5G LTE data connection, concept about IoT, global business, fintech, blockchain

NicoElNino

A couple of years ago, I wrote a bullish article on a beaten-down tech stock that was trading for about $1. That article did not get much attention in terms of page views or comments (only 11 comments), but it turned out

Chart

StockCharts.com

Presentation

Ceragon Networks Investor Presentation

Presentation

Ceragon Networks Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
10.62K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.