To say that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is a blue-chip company doesn't make do this company justice. ServiceNow's customers included 85% of the Fortune 500. If the most highly anticipated recession does eventually surface, you can be sure that ServiceNow's customers will have minimal problems servicing their bills.
That's not to say that there aren't problems with this investment thesis. Indeed, as investors continue to chase ''high-quality cash flows,'' this has left ServiceNow's valuation extended.
On the other hand, I make the case that when investing, it's one thing to be directionally right in the long run on a stock. But it's quite another to have a portfolio of companies that allows you, the investor, to survive the market's vicissitudes. And that's what ServiceNow offers.
Simply put, this is what I argue is ServiceNow's investment bull case. Peace of mind.
ServiceNow, Inc. is a workflow productivity company. Its focus is on providing enterprises with tools to improve productivity.
Below we can see the three main business units that ServiceNow has exposure to.
Technology Workflows (formerly IT Workflows), Customer & Employee Workflows, and Creator Workflows & Others.
By now, we've all come to understand the digital transformation that is underway. This saw a massive amount of capex being allocated to IT budgets in 2020-2021. That being said, as the economy has now started to slow down, this has led many companies to question every line of their IT budget.
Customers are being more forceful and questioning whether key platforms indeed drive productivity gains and have reasonable ROI targets.
And, given that some of ServiceNow's peers came up short in those measures, this allowed ServiceNow to take advantage and expand its Now Platform beyond just IT departments and servicing their customers but towards risk management and security operations.
That being said, one idea being floated around, is that if ServiceNow becomes bigger it will be up against better-quality competitors and that ServiceNow could struggle to continue its pace of expansion.
To that line of thought, ServiceNow's CEO says called out,
we understand [our larger competitors], we integrate well with them and we can make them look good and our go-in position is not to replace any of them. And that's the unique part of ServiceNow. We're not against anybody. We are for the customer, and that experience at a consumer grade level is what differentiates us.
As alluded to already, by far the biggest consideration to be bullish on ServiceNow is that it's expected to continue ticking at approximately 20% CAGR for a while.
What's more, keep in mind that Q1 2023 is up against the most challenging comparable period of the prior year. If Q1 is presently expected to cross 20% CAGR, we can pretty much bank on the remainder of 2023 to be higher than 20% too.
To put it concretely, I really can't drive home enough the value that ServiceNow's lack of uncertainty commands in the current market. For certainty in an uncertain environment, investors are more than willing to pay a large premium.
And before we discuss ServiceNow's valuation, allow me to momentarily offer up a bearish consideration worthy of your attention.
Consider the graphic that follows, with particular attention to the red square.
What you see here is that ServiceNow's free cash flow margins reported at 30% as of the full year 2022. Awesome, right? Well, not so fast.
After all, just over 60% of free cash flow is stock-based compensation.
And then, on top of that, taxes paid by ServiceNow for its management's compensation package reached approximately 20% of the free cash flow figure.
Altogether, this means that rather than the reported free cash flow figure of $2.1 billion in 2022, ServiceNow's ''clean'' free cash flow figure excluded all forms of management's take-home compensation would have been around $400 million.
The graphic above shows ServiceNow's trailing P/Sales ratio. I do this to show that ServiceNow's sales multiple has already compressed in the last several months.
That being said, as you know when investing, the goal is always to look ahead. But it's also important to get ''context.'' While I do not believe it makes any difference what the share price was yesterday, last month, or last year, the overall context in the past couple of years is mightily important and instructive.
Let me put this in plain English: the time to have been bearish on NOW has come and gone. That's not to say that NOW can't retrace back to the October lows. That's clearly possible. But I declare that's improbable.
ServiceNow, Inc. is well-positioned to thrive, despite the possible recessionary environment.
While its free cash flows are not as strong as they would immediately be apparent. Nevertheless, given that ServiceNow, Inc. continues to plow forward and grow at more than 20% CAGR in the near-term, this leaves this highly profitable business with plenty of levers to adjust its headcount and reduce stock-based compensation once its growth rates start to mature.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
