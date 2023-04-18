Feverpitched

The long-duration iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since our previous update in early January. Investors new to the TLT are encouraged to refer to the article for a primer.

While the TLT's October lows have remained robust since bottoming out, it has failed to gain significant momentum, as the specter of the most-anticipated recession has yet to arrive.

The Fed's balancing act of combatting high inflation and not causing a recession has been remarkable. However, Berkshire Hathaway CEO (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Warren Buffett warned in a recent interview that failing to put the inflation genie back into the bottle could have disastrous consequences for the economy.

The recent banking crisis initially ignited fears that it could result in a broader contagion, leading to a possible financial crisis and an accompanying recession. However, the Fed's decisive action to provide liquidity and the FDIC's uninsured deposit guarantees of Silicon Valley Bank or SVB (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) have calmed fears for the banking sector.

Coupled with recent solid earnings releases from JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC), the worries of a deep recession have likely subsided.

As such, we believe market operators' focus has returned to the threat of inflation, which could hinder TLT's outperformance moving ahead.

BlackRock (BLK) also warned that relying on historical precedence to assess the current environment could be misleading. The leading asset manager's strategists articulated that "old assumptions about the stock and bond portfolios rebounding may not hold true" as we continue to face the threat of "higher inflation and rising interest rates."

Fed governor Christopher Waller also highlighted recently that he's "prepared to approve another interest-rate increase." He added that the recent banking crisis has not resulted in a "significant pullback in lending."

As such, he sees "high inflation remains supported by strong growth." Oaktree Capital Management's Howard Marks opined that we are not returning to the zero-interest rate era.

However, he's confident we don't need to bring out a sledgehammer used during the Volcker era to defeat today's high inflation rates. which Marks expects to "abate naturally."

Despite that, he also cautioned that the Fed "still needs to wipe out inflation and inflationary psychology, which tends to get embedded and sticky." As such, even though the market has priced in rate cuts, market operators must be realistic that we are probably not going down to the "zero" years.

With that in mind, it is crucial to assess whether the current levels are constructive for investors to buy into the TLT as it emerges from its October 2022 lows. We parsed that TLT is not expected to fall back to those levels as the Fed's rate hikes are likely peaking.

TLT price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, the TLT has attempted to break out of its December highs, but the momentum petered out in March.

The recent downswing could bring the TLT back toward its recent March lows, which saw buyers return, anticipating a potentially deeper recession could follow the banking crisis.

However, with the market's focus back on fighting inflation, TLT could continue to come under pressure in the near term. As such, investors assessing whether to add more positions should consider a more constructive bottoming process first.

A successful re-test of March lows can be considered a buy trigger to pick the TLT long-term lows.

Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).

