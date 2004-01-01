Charles Schwab: Increasing Conviction In The Contrarian Investment Thesis

Simple Investing
Summary

  • The in-line 1Q23 financial performance shows fundamentals not as bad as feared as net revenues, pre-tax profit margin and EPS grew.
  • Based on their models, management expects the pace of client cash realignment activity was stabilizing and expects it to end sometime in 2023.
  • The outlook for the second quarter implies mid to single digit percentage declines in revenue as a result of the temporary higher cost of funding.
  • Management assured investors that it had more than ample liquidity, a diversified and safe client cash balance and a conservative and consistent asset portfolio.
  • I think that Charles Schwab remains compelling from a risk/reward perspective. My 1-year price target for Charles Schwab is $89.15, implying 69% upside from current levels.
Charles Schwab Consumer Location. The Charles Schwab Corporation Provides Brokerage, Banking and Financial Services I

jetcityimage

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) just reported its first quarter 2023 results and I have looked through the earnings results and listened in to the details in the management call. This article summarizes my view on how Charles Schwab did

Charles Schwab Financial Performance 1Q23

Charles Schwab Financial Performance 1Q23 (Author generated)

Net interest revenue breakdown for Charles Schwab

Net interest revenue breakdown for Charles Schwab (Charles Schwab IR)

Core Net Assets and Money Market Funds Net Buy

Core Net Assets and Money Market Funds Net Buy (Author generated, quarterly reports)

Organic core NNA growth rates

Organic core NNA growth rates (Charles Schwab IR)

Transactional Cash Balance Trends

Transactional Cash Balance Trends (Charles Schwab IR)

Simple Investing
High conviction growth and value ideas for long-term outperformance

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

