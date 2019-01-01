J.B. Hunt Has Some Bad News

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.83K Followers

Summary

  • J.B. Hunt just reported its 1Q23 earnings, which showed a mix of demand and pricing headwinds, resulting in poor revenue and EPS numbers.
  • The company sees a trucking recession and focuses on margin protection while trying to remain flexible for the next upswing in demand, as it aims to capture more market share.
  • While shares are trading at an attractive price, I expect more downside if economic sentiment remains poor.
JB Hunt Intermodal cargo shipping container on train

ablokhin

Introduction

Earnings season is heating up. One of the first industrial companies to report its earnings is transportation giant J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT). This Arkansas-based company isn't just an interesting dividend growth stock, but it is also a great economic indicator, thanks

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.83K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.