AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is a well-diversified company offering a range of financial services products, including life insurance, annuities, retirement plan services, and investment management products across different regions. With a significant presence in Japan and a growing focus on cost-saving initiatives and capital reallocation, Prudential presents an attractive investment opportunity. However, the company faces several risks, such as underwriting, investment, capital market, and interest-rate risks, which make it difficult to predict its overall risk exposure, especially during periods of economic turbulence. In this article, we will delve deeper into Prudential's business strategies, capital allocation plans, and the risks associated with investing in the company.

Business Analysis

As investors, we believe that Prudential Financial has a well-diversified and attractive business model. The company offers a variety of financial services products, including life insurance, annuities, retirement plan services, and investment management products across different regions. Prudential has a significant presence in Japan, which has an aging population and steady demand for retirement and health-related products, offsetting the negative impact of low interest rates. This market is expected to grow in the future, potentially resulting in higher revenue for the company.

The company's diversified earnings from fees, net investment spread, and underwriting income are well-balanced by a complementary mix of longevity (retirement products) and mortality (life insurance) businesses in the US. This diversification allows the company to weather economic turbulence better than other companies that are more dependent on a single source of revenue.

We also appreciate the company's progress with its cost-saving initiative, expected to achieve its target of $750 million of run-rate savings ahead of schedule. This indicates that the company is focused on improving its operational efficiency, which could lead to improved profitability in the long run.

Furthermore, Prudential Financial's strategy to transform itself into a higher-growth, less-market sensitive, and more nimble business by reallocating capital towards group insurance and investment management, and reducing the earnings contribution from individual annuities business is a positive for investors. This strategy could result in increased revenue from these high-growth businesses, leading to improved profitability in the future.

The recent divestment of the company's full-service retirement business and selling a portion of its traditional variable annuity portfolio have also reduced the overall risk profile of the company. This makes it more resilient during periods of economic turbulence, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Prudential has made significant progress in executing its strategy of becoming a higher-growth, less market-sensitive, and more nimble business. However, the company still faces risks, including underwriting, investment, capital market, and interest-rate risks, which make it difficult to predict its overall risk exposure, especially during periods of economic turbulence. The market for life insurance and income-based retirement products is highly competitive and commoditized, making it difficult for companies to find value-accretive growth. Prudential has also made some acquisitions at rich valuations, and the revenue and accretion targets may not be achieved.

In addition, the company is exposed to interest-rate risk, and the increasing probability of a recession is lowering the market's forecast of interest hikes, which weighed on shares year-to-date. While the company has been successful in derisking its business after the global financial crisis, the risks inherent to the industry should not be ignored. The complexity of the products and the limited disclosures make it very difficult to understand the inherent risk profile of life insurance companies in stressful market environments.

However, Prudential's success in pivoting away from products that are more capital intense and market-sensitive in its annuities and life business is a positive development. The company's discipline in its investments, primarily investing in PGIM and emerging markets, both of which it has identified as areas to grow inorganically, is also promising. The company has been successful in achieving its cost-saving initiative, and it plans to continue looking at opportunities to de-risk and investing in capabilities to transform the customer experience.

Despite the headwinds of low interest rates for such a long period of time, Prudential is benefiting from the change in the economic environment, with higher interest rates driving its core earnings up. The company expects growth from all its businesses, and it plans to exit any businesses in which it does not see an organic growth opportunity.

Capital Allocation Analysis

We like the company's plans to reallocate $5 billion to $10 billion of capital to higher growth and less market-sensitive businesses. The company has already freed up more than $6 billion from divestitures, demonstrating its ability to execute on its strategy. However, we note that capital reallocation has so far been limited to smaller acquisitions, such as Alexander Forbes, Montana Capital, Green Harvest, and ICEA Lion, and the company's appetite for acquisitions remains focused on smaller deals for now.

We believe that Prudential's programmatic approach to M&A, with the strategy focused on a series of smaller deals that become material over time, is a prudent one. The company remains focused on smaller transactions related to expanding its capabilities and distribution in its PGIM and international segments.

We are reassured by Prudential's overall capital management strategy, which the company describes as "prudent and conservative." The company tries to ensure that it has a reasonable amount of capital for stressed scenarios, and we believe that buybacks are a secondary use of capital that could be cut if needed. We are also pleased to note that Prudential has been in the market to bolster its capital position and continues to evaluate whether it will call the eligible hybrid debt in June.

We believe that Prudential's strong financial position is another positive aspect of the company's investment case. The company ended the year with $4.5 billion of parent company liquidity, which is above its $3-5 billion target, and has a $1 billion share repurchase authorization for 2023 which, coupled with the dividend, results in an expected payout ratio of 63%. This provides the company with ample resources to pursue its growth strategy.

Regarding reserves, we are pleased to note that while Prudential has taken reserve charges in recent years on long-term care and universal life with secondary guarantees, we believe the company is comfortable that it isn't likely to see similar charges in the coming years.

Risks

We acknowledge that owning shares in the company exposes investors to several risks. The company offers a wide range of complex insurance products that expose it to various risks, including underwriting, investment, capital market, and interest-rate risks. The competitive and commoditized market for life insurance and income-based retirement products adds to the complexity of the risk profile.

Moreover, the acquisition of AssuranceIQ at a rich valuation is a concern, and there is uncertainty whether the revenue and accretion targets will be achieved. The underlying actuarial assumptions used to establish liabilities for future benefits payable under insurance policies, including mortality, lapse rate, investment returns, and so on, can potentially lead to unpredictable product performance and unexpected insurance claims that can destroy several years of earnings or even put an insurer out of business.

The limited disclosures and complexity of the products also make it difficult to understand the inherent risk profile of life insurance companies in stressful market environments. Although Prudential has generally been prudent in reducing systematic risk in its business after the global financial crisis, the risks inherent in the industry should not be ignored.

The company is also exposed to interest-rate risk. While the fair value of its fixed-income assets can increase from low interest rates, continued low interest rates ultimately hurt profitability as the company has to invest cash flows in lower-yielding securities. The increasing probability of a recession is lowering the market's forecast of interest hikes, which weighed on shares year-to-date. The credit and capital market risks associated with the $492 billion of invested assets on the balance sheet also expose the company to potential losses.

Valuation

Our analysis of Prudential reveals that the company's earnings per share (EPS) have experienced significant volatility in recent years. This can be attributed to a range of factors, including adjustments to financials, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, fluctuating interest rates, and changes in the asset management business. It is worth noting that the EPS growth has been inconsistent, with growth of 10.5% in 2018, flat in 2019, down 36% in 2020, up 43% in 2021, and down 35% in 2022.

This erratic earnings stream has understandably resulted in a low price-to-earnings (PE) multiple for Prudential. The company is currently trading at 6.9 times next 12-month consensus EPS, which falls squarely in the middle of its 10-year range, typically fluctuating between 5.5x and 10.5x. In our opinion, this valuation accurately reflects the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with Prudential's business performance.

Based on our research, due diligence, and analysis, we believe that the stock is fairly valued at its current levels. The company's earnings volatility and various external factors that have affected its performance make it challenging to justify a higher valuation. While the stock may offer some potential upside if Prudential can stabilize its earnings and navigate the evolving market conditions more effectively, we consider the current valuation to be reasonable given the company's recent track record and the risks involved.

Conclusion

Prudential Financial has shown resilience and adaptability in navigating the evolving market conditions and industry challenges. The company's diversified business model, cost-saving initiatives, and capital reallocation strategy offer potential for growth and profitability. However, the inherent risks associated with underwriting, investment, capital markets, and interest rates cannot be ignored.

Currently trading at 6.9 times next 12-month consensus EPS, Prudential appears fairly valued given its earnings volatility and recent track record. While the stock may present some potential upside if the company can stabilize its earnings and effectively address market challenges, the current valuation remains reasonable considering the risks involved.