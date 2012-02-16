JHVEPhoto

Most companies will look back at 2022 as a year to forget, and consumer retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) is sure to find itself squarely in that camp. It was mid-last year when the company announced that it was sitting on top of an excess of inventory, and swift action would need to be taken in the form of large scale discounting across the board in order to rectify the situation.

The market, to put things lightly, did not react kindly.

After a single day drop of roughly 30%, the stock has spent its time from then until now ranging between the $130s and the $170s.

It would seem that the market has effectively put Target in timeout. What we want to establish in this article is whether or not Target is ready to break out and return to its former self.

Let's dive in.

Overview

Target operates large retail department stores, virtually all of which are over 170,000 square feet according to the company 10-K. In 2019, the company recorded a little more than $78 billion in total revenues and a net income of $3.2 billion.

2020 and 2021 proved to be boon years for the retailer, with both top and bottom line revenues jumping as consumers spent online and utilized non-in store methods of buying like curb side pickup.

Net profit for the company surged 30% year over year in 2020, and almost 60% in 2021 (the company's FY dates are one year forward from calendar years).

Against this backdrop, Target, like many other companies, did not adequately forecast the coming drop in spending among consumers, and was caught flatfooted (as mentioned previously) with too much inventory on its hands. On an absolute basis, however, net profit was not far down from 2019s levels ($2.7 billion in 2022 versus $3.2 billion in 2019).

Top line revenue at Target, we point out, has never stopped growing throughout the pandemic, despite a holiday 2022 holiday season that was a bit lackluster.

Further, the company has been working through its inventory issue, reporting the best progress yet on reducing its inventory levels with the company's latest earnings results.

Over the past five years, Target has held an average of $11.5 billion worth of inventory on hand. Of course, the average should be taken with a grain of salt as it's not a moving average and doesn't account for any company growth, but it is useful insofar as it allows us to benchmark the obvious balloon of inventory on the chart's far right.

Target's inventory levels fell from a high of $17 billion in the third quarter to $13.5 billion In the fourth. This tells us two things--given that Target had a holiday season roughly in line with 2021's holiday season, we assume that while there was a fair amount of discounting going on to reduce inventory levels, management also didn't mess things up.

This is no small feat: recall how worried analysts were about softness in consumer spending over the 2022 holiday season? The fact that Target's management was able to avoid the same trap the second time is indicative to us of a lesson learned.

Synergies

This all paints a picture, to us, of a brand that is moving forward and leaving its mistakes in the past. When you add everything else up that Target has going for it, it seems increasingly likely that the Great Inventory Glut of 2022 could be just a bump in the road.

Target has a highly devoted younger-skewing fanbase (especially among millennial moms), and this has to do with the company's high level of digital engagement and utilization of influencers to drive traffic to its stores.

The company has also smartly partnered with big name, premium brands that help drive traffic. Among others, the company has entered into partnerships with CVS (CVS) for its pharmacy business, Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL), and Starbucks (SBUX) to drive customer behavior in stores. The company has also partnered with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to create more than 350 store-in-store setups.

Target is also able to collect a large amount of data and conduct hyper-specific marketing campaigns. The company has been able to do this for years (for more, check out this incredible story from over ten years ago), but their ability has only grown with the Target Red Card and Circle program, which offers customers 5% off virtually every purchase, and will provide and suggest discounts based on a customer's shopping habits and learned preferences.

Management has stated that it expected to grow by low-single digits each year, and Wall Street seems to agree. Estimates are that the company will grow revenue by a little over 2% in 2023 to $111 billion, and $113 billion in 2024.

The Bottom Line

Target had a rough patch in 2022 with its inventory situation, but it appears to have learned its lesson well by successfully navigating a tricky 2022 holiday season. It should also be noted that management did not hide or attempt to gloss over the problem. For this, the market promptly punished the stock in a move which, in our view, has been a bit of an overreaction.

Today Target is not especially cheap, but not especially expensive, either. It trades close to 19x forward earnings against a five-year historical average of 17.4x.

Despite this, we think that the market will eventually recognize that the range in which Target is trading is too cheap, and that the inventory error was a one-time thing. Once the market wakes up to this, we believe the stock is likely to re-rate to its former levels. We think investors should give serious consideration to Target for these reasons.