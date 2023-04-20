tiero

The bad news is that a recession is likely coming in 2023. The bond market says so; the economic data says a recession could be starting by July.

Heck, the Fed even says a recession is likely this year, and the Fed never forecasts a recession!

In fact, a survey of regional banking CEOs finds that almost all of them think we're in a recession now.

The good news it the recession is likely to be mild. Currently, economists think it will be the mildest in history. So mild 2023 growth will be positive for the year.

But economists are almost always wrong about the severity of recessions.

That doesn't mean that instead of the mildest recession in history, we will get another Great Recession or Pandemic crash.

It doesn't mean the doomsday cranks telling you to sell everything and buy gold are worth listening to.

But it does mean that smart long-term income investors, including retirees who trust high-yield blue chips to pay the bills, need to double-check that what they own can survive what's coming next.

Maybe this recession will be mild, maybe just garden variety. But at some point in the future, and probably within the 30-year retirement time horizon, we'll get a nasty downturn.

Well, let me tell you that ultra-yield aristocrats, like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), are the best thing high-yield investors can own for when those severe recessions hit.

Let me walk you through why anyone buying Enterprise today is likely to be very glad they did in all future recessions, no matter how bad they are.

Enterprise Products Partners: The Highest A-Rated Aristocrat Yield On Wall Street

First, EPD is an MLP (master limited partnership), which means tax issues to be aware of.

A deep dive into the tax complexity of MLPs.

some tax proposals call for taxing LPs as corporations

analysts think these have a small chance of actually passing

and if they did high depreciation for MLPs would likely result in very modest tax bills that would not threaten the safety of very well-covered blue-chip distributions

Foreign withholding tax rate of 37% and whether or not you can recoup it via tax credits depends on your country's tax treaty with the U.S.

But assuming you're OK with K1 tax forms, EPD is the best ultra-yield dividend aristocrat (25th annual raise coming in 2023) you can possibly buy for this recession. Why?

Midstream, like REITs (real estate investment trusts) and utilities, is a high-leverage sector. And that's why the number of A-rated REITs is so low.

just six A-rated REITs

just 15 A-rated utilities.

How many A-rated midstreams are there? Just one: EPD.

EPD has officially reduced its long-term debt/EBITDA (leverage) target to around 3, and as a result, S&P has made it the first midstream in history with an A-credit rating.

2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

equal to Goldman's estimate for the risk of nuclear war with Russia.

Moody's has yet to upgrade it from Baa1, which is its equivalent of BBB+ though is likely to do so in 2023.

What does this mean for ultra-yield investors?

Highest Yielding A-Rated Aristocrats

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Later this year, EPD will become the highest-yielding A-rated aristocrat by a wide margin.

2nd Highest Yielding A-Rated Blue-Chip

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

EPD is neck and neck with Legal & General Group Plc (OTCPK:LGGNY) as the highest-yielding A-rated stock on Wall Street.

3rd Highest Yielding Safe Midstream

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

EPD is one of four midstreams with a perfect 100% safety score under the Dividend Kings safety and quality model, which is a 3,000-point safety score based on over 1,000 metrics.

93% quality low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat midstream.

So, that's the summary of EPD's incredible safety and quality, and here is why it's the most dependable ultra-yield aristocrat for this and all future recessions.

An Aristocrat That You Can Trust In Any Recession

Here's EPD's complete quality assessment for 2023.

Distribution Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% EPD 100% 0.5% 1.00% Risk Rating Low-Risk 70th percentile risk management A- stable outlook credit rating =2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% or less max risk cap Click to enlarge

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 20% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 21% to 39% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 40% to 59% Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 60% to 79% Dependable 4 Very Good 80% or higher Very Dependable 5 EPD 100% Very Dependable 5 Click to enlarge

Overall Quality

EPD Final Score Rating Safety 100% 5/5 very safe Business Model 80% 3/3 wide moat Dependability 100% 5/5 very dependable Total 93% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Risk Rating 4/5 Low Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy Click to enlarge

EPD is the 153rd highest-quality company on the DK 500 Master List.

which includes every dividend aristocrat

every dividend champion

every dividend king

every global aristocrat

the top 33% highest quality REITs in America

every Ultra SWAN

and 40 of the world's best growth stocks.

Even among the world's elite companies, the bluest of blue-chips, EPD is in the top 31% in terms of quality.

69th percentile among the world's most elite companies.

Why? Let's start with the payout ratio.

A Free Cash Flow Self-Funding Business Model

Year Distributable Cash Flow Free Cash Flow DCF Payout Ratio FCF Payout Ratio Distribution/Unit Free Cash Flow/Unit 2022 $7,751.0 $6,072.00 54.2% 69.2% $1.91 $2.76 2023 $7,492.5 $5,214.00 58.7% 84.4% $2.00 $2.37 2024 $7,596.2 $5,874.00 60.8% 78.7% $2.10 $2.67 2025 $7,686.0 $6,050.00 63.0% 80.0% $2.20 $2.75 2026 $8,207.0 $6,314.00 60.0% 78.0% $2.24 $2.87 2027 $8,679.0 $6,820.00 58.8% 74.8% $2.32 $3.10 2028 $9,018.0 $7,194.00 58.5% 73.4% $2.40 $3.27 Annual Growth 2.6% 2.9% 1.3% 1.0% 3.9% 2.9% Click to enlarge

The gold standard of safety in this industry is a self-funding business model.

no need for equity issuances to fund growth plans

just debt issuances.

The platinum standard of safety is a free cash flow ("FCF") self-funding business model.

no need for equity or debt to fund growth

just three midstreams have this (EPD, MPLX, and MMP).

EPD's FCF self-funding business model means that after running its business and investing in future growth, AND paying its generous tax-deferred distribution, it still has $1.7 billion left over. By 2028, post-distribution excess free cash flow is expected to grow to $1.8 billion.

which analysts expect to be used for buybacks and debt repayments

0.3% annual buybacks.

EPD is expected to grow its payout 4% annually through 2028, including 5% annual hikes during this recession (more on that in a moment).

And yet the DCF or distributable cash flow payout ratio (like REIT AFFO payout ratio) is never expected to go above 63.

Rating agencies consider 83% or less safe in this industry.

The FCF payout ratio is expected to go from 69% in 2022 to 73% in 2028, a very safe level.

100% or less is safe in this industry.

Enterprise Balance Sheet Is Getting Safer By The Year

Year Debt/EBITDA (5 or Less Safe) Interest Coverage (2+ Safe) 2022 3.00 5.55 2023 2.96 5.64 2024 2.81 5.85 2025 2.53 6.32 Annualized Change -5.47% 4.40% Click to enlarge

We could consider a negative rating action if adjusted debt to EBITDA rose above 3.5x on a sustained basis, which could occur if the partnership was more aggressive than we expected in funding large growth projects and acquisitions. We view a positive rating action as unlikely over the next several years. However, we would consider a positive rating action if EPD materially diversified its business and maintained an even more conservative financial policy." - S&P

Analysts expect EPD's leverage ratio to keep falling below management's target range, which qualifies for S&P's "even more conservative" fiscal policy.

In other words, EPD could be on its way to an A or even A+ credit rating one day.

Bond Market Fundamental Risk Assessment

FactSet Research Terminal

Credit default swaps are the bond market's insurance policies against default. They let you see the "smart money" estimates of fundamental risk in real time.

The bond market estimates EPD's 30-year bankruptcy risk at 3%, similar to S&P's 2.5% estimate.

FactSet Research Terminal

The bond market is so confident in EPD's ability to transition to a green energy future that it's willing to buy not one, not two, but three of its 55-year bonds maturing in 2078.

The smart money on Wall Street says EPD will survive and thrive for at least the next 55 years.

analyst day presentation

Over 50% of EPD's bonds are 30+ years in duration, and its average debt maturity is 20.3 years, with 98% of debt fixed rate averaging 4.6%.

compared to a 10.4% free cash flow margin

and 13% return on invested capital.

analyst day presentation

Whether crude was $110 or -$38, EPD's returns on invested capital remain well above its cost of capital.

the power of exceptional management and disciplined capital allocation.

Why does the bond market love EPD so much? Why should you?

analyst day presentation

EPD's long-term contracted business model (84% of cash flow) means stable cash flow and very safe payouts, no matter what the economy or energy prices are doing.

The Energy Transition Is Going To Take Decades...And Enterprise Is Ready For it

This is what EPD owned when it IPOed in 1998.

analyst day presentation

And here is what EPD owns now.

analyst day presentation

EPD owns one of the world's largest mission-critical energy infrastructure networks.

analyst day presentation

On average, when a molecule of gas or oil goes from the well to the end user, it flows through six of EPD's facilities, paying it a fee each time.

analyst day presentation

The Energy Information Administration, OPEC, and International Energy Agency all estimate that fossil fuel demand will remain flat or even go up (mostly gas) through 2050.

analyst day presentation

Even the oh-so-green Europeans have not actually announced policies to get to net zero by 2050. Oil demand is not likely to fall through 2030 at a minimum.

CalPERS, the California pension fund that's very pro-energy transition, estimates 20 to 40 years to make the energy transition.

analyst day presentation

A growing global population and rapid growth in emerging economies are fueling massive growth in per capita energy use, which is up 61% since 1965.

analyst day presentation

Low-carbon versions of ammonia, steel, cement, and petrochemicals are being studied in labs but are decades away from replacing the current versions.

petrochemicals are used in 96% of all goods

including solar and wind projects.

analyst day presentation

Without oil and gas, there is no energy transition; that's the dirty secret many politicians won't tell you.

Maybe you've heard of politicians like AOC who want to get off oil by 2030? Guess what? That's physically impossible.

analyst day presentation

The world needs between 7X and 42X more minerals for the green energy transition, and thanks to government regulations, it takes 16 years on average to get a new mine up and running.

this is likely why the EPA's 60% EVs by 2032 is not possible

and the EU's 100% EVs by 2035.

Even if it were possible to increase the production of minerals needed for the energy transition within a few years, doing so would put the world at the mercy of China.

analyst day presentation

If you dislike Saudi Arabia's role in the global energy economy, how does the idea of China's President Xi controlling every key energy resource in the world strike you?

EU now admits its reliance on Russian gas for 20 years to replace its coal plants was disastrous

what do you call the free world becoming reliant on China for every key mineral resource?

The U.S. and our democratic allies are working on their own sources of these minerals, but until then, China remains the #1 source of batteries and green energy transition minerals.

Visual Capitalist

It will take a long time before the free world can stand on its own two feet when it comes to green energy.

it's a matter of national security

and the survival of democracy itself.

We don't have to make all our energy transition resources in the U.S.; in fact that's not practical. But we need to "friend shore" our energy needs.

importing from friends is fine

being reliant on enemies/strategic rivals is not

importing batteries from Germany and Sweden is safe

being almost 80% reliant on China for batteries is not.

Enterprise And America: The Global Energy Arsenal Of Democracy

analyst day presentation

Do you know why Europe didn't freeze this winter? Milder than expected temperatures, but also because the U.S. almost completely replaced Russian gas exports to Europe with our LNG.

When the world's tyrants go marauding and threaten democracy, America stands up and helps fight back.

And EPD, the #1 oil exporter in the country and source of 16% of the world's liquified petroleum gas exports, is a key player in protecting democracy from dictators like Putin.

analyst day presentation

The U.S. is the largest LNG exporter on earth and could triple that export capacity by 2028.

analyst day presentation

The U.S. is expected to remain the largest energy producer on earth with steady growth in oil, gas, and natural gas liquids trough at least 2030.

That's courtesy of the Permian super basin.

an estimated 270 billion barrels

the largest oil reserve in world history

larger than even Saudi Arabia's Ghwar super field.

Why does this matter?

The Allies won both world wars thanks to U.S. energy.

The Allied cause had floated to victory upon a wave of oil.” - Lord Curzon

Analyst day presentation

North America is expected to supply the majority of new energy demand by 2030, thanks to Canada and the US Permian super basin.

Analyst day presentation

Despite environmentalists seeing to stop it (as they always do), EPD is moving forward with its SPOT facility.

Biden administration approved it in November 2022.

This will allow EPD's facility to load two supertankers at once and export up to 2 million bpd.

while reducing emissions for oil exports by 65%.

Today EPD exports about 650,000 barrels per day. By 2025 when SPOT opens, they will be able to quadruple that.

Analyst day presentation

Thanks to facilities like SPOT, the U.S. could export 6 million barrels per day by 2030, when the IEA estimates the global demand for oil peaks.

and then remains stable for a decade

The highest 10% of production in terms of GHG emissions has emissions more than four times those of the lowest 10%. The U.S. average crude oil, at 89 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel (kg CO2e/bbl), has lower upstream emissions than the global average of 95 kgCO2e/ bbl." - IEA

Do you want cleaner U.S. companies producing the oil the world needs and will use? Or the Saudis, Iranians, and Russians?

Someone is going to supply it. We can do it cleaner while supporting democracy.

Analyst day presentation

EPD's safety record is very good and getting steadily better.

U.S. regulations help ensure that we can produce the energy the world needs in the safest and least harmful manner.

Analyst day presentation

Accidents are rare. According to the most recent numbers available, 99.999997% of gas and crude oil is moved safely through interstate transmission pipelines." - AFPM.

Pipelines are the safest and least carbon-intensive way of moving oil and gas, and EPD is a leader in reducing accidents and emissions while doing so.

Analyst day presentation

EPD isn't just making its pipelines safer for environmental reasons; it's good business.

Spills can cost up to $1 billion to clean up.

Analyst day presentation

And all while delivering for investors where it matters most.

Enterprise's Plans For The Green Energy Transition

EPD has an entire team of experts hard at work planning how it will help the world adapt to a green energy future over the next 60 years.

I’d also like to highlight the momentum of our evolutionary technology team. This team is led by Angie Murray, and from a commercial perspective, Carrie Weaver is home to bright and creative people. We have a number of initiatives underway with major players in each segment of the energy value chain. In addition to working on lower carbon opportunities in the areas like hydrogen, carbon sequestration, circular plastics, and renewable fuels, this team and our big data group constantly have a number of important projects underway using the billions of pieces of data that Enterprise has in order to improve the reliability of our systems and optimize these systems every day." - Co-CEO, Q4 conference call (emphasis added).

EPD has several long-term programs its working on to continue growing steadily (3% to 4%) for decades to come.

green hydrogen (a $3.5 trillion industry by 2030) carbon sequestration (piping carbon back into oil wells) renewable fuels (Chevron and Exxon are working on renewable gasoline that cuts emissions by 40%) renewable plastics.

TC Energy investor presentation

The growth opportunities in hydrogen and carbon sequestration are large and growing rapidly.

Enterprise: The Ultimate Recession-Ready Ultra-Yield Blue-Chip

Analyst day presentation

Steadily rising cash flow, falling leverage, and 32% growth in free cash flow per unit thanks to reducing growth spending as demand for new pipelines declined after the pandemic.

Analyst day presentation

EPD's 24 consecutive years of payout growth has survived through:

five recessions

inflation as high as 9.1%

interest rates as high as 6%

six bear markets

the worst oil crash in human history.

Market Insider

How bad might a future oil crash get? Probably not worse than April 2020 when oil hit -$38.

Analyst day presentation

EPD isn't just proud of its upcoming aristocratic status; it's planning for 25 more years of hikes to become a dividend king.

And its fundamentals are already superior to most aristocrats and kings.

Analyst day presentation

EPD is 32% owned by management via EPCO, and management is getting paid $1.3 billion per year in tax-deferred distributions.

no one cares more about EPD becoming a dividend king then management.

Management is so good that Morningstar describes it as "chess masters in an industry where everyone else is playing checkers."

Bottom Line: Enterprise Is The Ultimate Ultra-Yield Recession-Ready Ultra SWAN Aristocrat

Slow But Steady Growth Prospects For Decades To Come

EPD isn't a fast-growing company; it's a steady energy utility.

Metric 2022 Growth 2023 Growth Consensus (recession) 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus Sales 40% -3% 5% -3% Distribution 6% 3% (Official) 5% 5% (27-year streak) Operating Cash Flow -5% -1% 3% 10% Distributable Cash Flow 18% -2% 5% 3% EBITDA -2% 14% 3% 2% EBIT (operating income) -5% 16% 3% 3% Click to enlarge

By 2028 analysts expect EPD to hit a 30-year distribution growth streak.

Management's official goal is to hit 50 years in 2048 and become a dividend king.

What about long-term growth prospects?

Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Enterprise Products Partners 7.3% 3.1% 10.4% 7.3% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.2% 10.5% 14.7% 10.3% REITs 3.9% 7.0% 10.9% 7.6% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.6% 7.6% 11.2% 7.8% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 2.0% 11.3% 13.2% 9.3% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% Nasdaq 0.8% 11.2% 12.0% 8.4% Click to enlarge

How would you like 4.3X the market's yield, a much safer yield at that, and slightly better returns than the S&P over the long-term? That's what EPD offers today.

Historical Returns Since 1998

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

EPD's stable cash flows and dependable income growth have helped it run circles around other energy aristocrats and the S&P 500 for 25 years.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

And if you buy EPD during a bear market, like now? Then you can achieve Buffett-like return potential.

Enterprise Best Post-Bear Market Rallies

Time Frame (Years) Annual Returns Total Returns 1 102% 102% 3 60% 306% 5 37% 384% 7 27% 439% 10 22% 601% 15 24% 2347% Click to enlarge

What about the return potential you might achieve today?

Enterprise Products Partners 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enterprise Products Partners 2029 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

If EPD grows as expected (it almost always does) and returns to historical fair value of 10.7X cash flow, it could deliver 64% total returns by 2025 and 143% by 2029.

That's Buffett-like return potential over the next three years and 3X the S&P consensus over the next six.

A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

Over the last 20 years, millions of income investors outside of bear markets and bubbles have consistently paid between 9.5 and 11.5 times cash flow for EPD.

That means a 91% statistical probability that this range includes intrinsic value.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (all years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Median Yield 6.06% $31.52 $32.34 $32.34 $36.30 Operating Cash Flow 10.67 $39.48 $38.95 $40.12 $39.48 Average $35.05 $35.34 $35.81 $37.82 $35.48 Current Price $26.93 Discount To Fair Value 23.17% 23.79% 24.81% 28.80% 24.11% Upside To Fair Value ( Including Dividends) 30.16% 31.22% 32.99% 40.46% 39.05% 2023 OCF 2024 OCF 2022 Weighted OCF 2023 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF Current Forward P/OCF $3.65 $3.76 $2.53 $1.16 $3.68 9.63 7.31 Click to enlarge

EPD is historically worth 9.6X cash flow and today trades at an anti-bubble 7.3.

For context, private equity deals are for 11X, and the average Shark Tank valuation in the first ten seasons was 7X cash flow.

EPD today is 24% undervalued and a bargain by private equity standards, with a 39% upside to fair value.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $35.34 $35.81 $35.48 Potentially Good Buy 5% $33.57 $34.02 $33.71 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $30.04 $30.44 $30.16 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $25.18 $26.86 $26.61 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $22.97 $23.28 $23.07 Currently $26.93 23.79% 24.81% 24.11% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 38.50% 40.27% 39.05% Click to enlarge

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, EPD is a potentially strong buy and 1% above its very strong buy price.

Risk Profile: Why Enterprise Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Risk Profile Summary

heavy bet on NGLs (nearly 85% of the growth budget)

regulatory/political risk ( interstate projects)

litigation risk (interstate projects and industrial accidents)

industrial accident risk (can cost over $1 billion each to clean up)

green energy transition execution risk

M&A execution risk

talent retention risk

supply chain disruption risk (causing havoc globally right now)

cyber security risk: hackers and ransomware (pipelines are now targets)

virtually no say in how the LP is run.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

EPD scores 70th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management.

EPD's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 207th Best In The Master List 59th Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Enterprise Products Partners 70 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

EPD's risk-management consensus is in the top 41% of the world's best blue-chips, and is similar to:

Hormel Foods (HRL): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Procter & Gamble (PG): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Realty Income (O): Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

Nike (NKE): Ultra SWAN

Amazon (AMZN): Ultra SWAN.

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and EPD is good at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor EPD's Risk Profile

24 analysts

three credit rating agencies

27 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

the bond market for real-time fundamental risk-assessment.

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Enterprise Is The Perfect 7.3% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat For This Recession

Dividend Kings Automated Investor Presentation

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in EPD (I'm not a market-timer).

Even Ultra SWAN kings can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about EPD.

the only A-rated midstream

the highest yielding A-rated dividend aristocrat of 2023

A- credit rating (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) = risk of nuclear war with Russia

very safe 7.3% yield (1% risk of a dividend cut)

10% to 11% long-term return potential vs. 10.2% S&P

historically 24% undervalued

7.3X FFO vs. 9.5 to 11.5 historical

65% consensus return potential over the next three years, 20% annually, 2X more than the S&P 500

100% better risk-adjusted expected returns than the S&P 500 over the next five years

4X the income of the S&P over the next five years.

If you're tired of worrying about the economy, consider an ultra-yield A-rated aristocrat like Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

If you're sick of obsessing over inflation, interest rates, and the Fed, it's time to declare financial freedom.

Ultra-yield blue-chips like Enterprise Products Partners L.P., with fortress balance sheets, battle-tested management, and steady growth outlooks for the next half century, are the stuff rich retirement dreams are made of.