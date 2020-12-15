Ian Tuttle

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) saw its stock dip double-digits on Monday after the company released its monthly metrics for March. RBLX stock was popular amidst the pandemic tech bubble due to its positioning in the metaverse and appears to have recently caught a bid due to its potential benefit from generative AI. While RBLX stock has been absolutely crushed since all-time highs, the stock remains richly valued considering the modest growth rates and unclear path to profitability. I am downgrading my rating from “hold” to “sell” as the valuation is too egregious and I am doubtful that revenue growth will accelerate meaningfully, if at all.

RBLX Stock Price

RBLX once saw its stock trade well over $100 per share at its highs.

I last covered the stock in November where I cautioned that the stock was still expensive even after the large fall. The stock proceeded to return just over 20% but recent financial results have not justified such an advance.

RBLX Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, RBLX saw revenue growth continue to languish, growing just 2% YOY.

RBLX however did see continued sequential acceleration in bookings growth, which grew 17%.

Recall that the difference between revenue and bookings is that whereas bookings are recognized when cash is received from the user, revenue is recognized when the cash is spent on the platform.

Because of this distinction, RBLX has benefited from a high amount of deferred revenues which helps to bolster its balance sheet position. RBLX ended the quarter with nearly $3 billion in cash versus just under $1 billion in debt.

RBLX continued to grow its user base albeit with some deceleration.

After many quarters of subpar adjusted EBITDA, RBLX finally saw strong sequential improvement as adjusted EBITDA came in at $183 million.

Free cash flow remained negative, mostly due to the timing of some capital expenditures. RBLX’s cash burn has remained modest over the past year in spite of the weakness in growth rates.

Why did RBLX stock fall this week? Blame the monthly metrics reports. On the conference call, management stated that DAUs had hit around 65 million in January. In its February report, RBLX stated that DAUs had hit 67.3 million, estimated revenue was up around 22% YOY, and that bookings were up around 19% YOY. But in the recent March report, RBLX stated that DAUs had declined sequentially to 66.2 million, overshadowing the acceleration in bookings growth to up to 27%. Because of the steep valuation in the stock price, expectations are very high for this stock and such disappointments will be swiftly punished in an environment that is far less friendly to tech stocks than it has been in recent years.

Is RBLX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

At recent prices, RBLX was trading at just over 8x “revenue.”

I put revenue in quotes because analysts appear to be using bookings instead as their preferred metric for revenue. I could see some argument for this, as bookings represent the actual cash received from its users, and even if a user does not use the cash, the company still has ownership of it. However, in my view revenue is a more important metric because it is indicative of user engagement and represents a more sustainable run-rate number than bookings. While strong bookings growth can potentially be a foreshadowing of accelerating revenue growth, the opposite can also be true.

Nonetheless, we can continue to use bookings for valuation purposes in order to illustrate just how overvalued the stock is. Consensus estimates call for mid-teens growth over the coming years. Assuming 15% growth, 30% long term net margins and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I could see fair value standing at around 6.8x sales, signaling some downside. A critical issue is that my 30% long term net margin assumption is arguably too optimistic.

Unlike many tech companies, RBLX has additional expense buckets in developer exchange fees and infrastructure and safety costs.

It is already challenging for tech companies to achieve 30% net margins after accounting for cost of revenue and personnel costs. But for RBLX, developer exchange fees and infrastructure costs are likely to increase as revenues grow, offering low hopes for operating leverage. RBLX already takes a 30% commission on all in-game sales - how much higher can this really go? I’d argue that a better assumption for long term net margins is something below 20% - that would adjust fair value to something under 4.5x sales, indicating substantial upside.

Some investors may be optimistic for how ChatGPT and generative AI can benefit the company. CTO Sturman released a blog post in which he cited how generative AI can help “by augmenting Roblox Studio to make creation dramatically faster and easier, and also by enabling every user on Roblox to be a creator.” In other words, generative AI may help to increase user engagement as well as reduce operating expenses. One can argue that there is only upside from how generative AI may impact the platform, but such impact may be many years away, and the stock price is arguably already pricing in such improvements and much more. RBLX remains a dangerous short, as the stock is likely to remain volatile due to its association with the metaverse and now, artificial intelligence. However, I rate the stock a sell as investors appear overly optimistic in the potential for accelerating growth rates, as the growth rates remain modest in spite of the company now being finished lapping tough pandemic comparables. I don't see substantial upside ahead which would only compound into greater underperformance over the long term. I rate the stock a sell, especially for long term investors.