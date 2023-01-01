U.S. Economic Growth Risks Weigh As Q1 Earnings Season Begins

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
72 Followers

Summary

  • Discover Financial Services and Tesla feature bullish early earnings date confirmations in advance of what could be a challenging first-quarter reporting period.
  • With S&P 500 earnings estimates continuing to retreat, firm-specific clues can offer insights into economy-wide trends.
  • Broadly, keeping tabs on unusual earnings events can help money managers manage risk during this profit recession.

Crypto trader investor analyst broker using pc computer analyzing online cryptocurrency exchange stock market indexes charts investing money profit in trading platform stockmarket.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

A Fed pause is on the table. That was the dream scenario for so many market bulls, but with recent disappointing manufacturing data and rising consumer credit costs, it's clear that an imminent slowdown in real GDP at home is

Discover: 4-Year Stock Price History: Steep March Decline

Tesla: 4-Year Stock Price History: Shares Rise to Begin 2023, Consolidating Ahead of Earnings

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
72 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.