Bruce Bennett

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are down nearly 30% from their 52-week highs, but the downtrend may finally be over. Latest data reveals that short interest in the name dropped by over 18% in the last reporting cycle. This is a clear indication that short-side market participants have capitulated and wound up their positions. It now indicates that Verizon’s shares have minimal downside potential from current levels, with plenty of headroom to rally, which should come across as an encouraging sign for the company’s long-side shareholders.

Let’s take a closer look at Verizon Communications Inc. to gain a better understanding of it all.

Shorts Are Winding Down

Let me start by saying that short interest is basically the aggregate number of short positions that are open and yet to be covered at the end of each bi-monthly reporting cycle. A sharp rise in the metric indicates that market participants are betting on a concerned stock to rapidly decline in value in the near term, by actively initiating short positions in the name. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric indicates that market participants have actively wound up their short positions in a stock as, perhaps, they feel it has bottomed out or has become undervalued. So, short interest is a handy tool to gauge the Street’s ever-evolving sentiment pertaining to any given stock.

As far as Verizon is concerned, its short interest amounted to 34.7 million at the end the last reporting cycle. To put things in perspective, this figure is down 18.2% on a sequential basis and down 23% from its 52-week highs. As a rule of thumb, I personally consider short interest fluctuations to be material if they’re over 10% in magnitude in either direction and Verizon clearly meets that criterion here.

Also, for the record, the short interest data being referenced here is from the second half of March. The data was disseminated in the public domain less than a week ago, making it fresh and relevant to our discussion here.

But coming back to Verizon, I wanted to see if market participants wound up their short positions specifically in the company or if they traded similarly in other telecom stocks as well. After all, if market participants cut down their short positions in a broad swath of telecommunications stocks, then Verizon wouldn’t stand out of the crowd and our discussion would end right here. So, to get clarity on the matter, I compiled the short interest data for 25 other stocks that are trading on U.S. bourses and are classified in the telecommunications industry. The results were rather interesting.

Out of the 26 stocks in our study group, 16 stocks saw their short interest figures rise in the last reporting cycle, whereas only 10 stocks saw a decline in shorting activity. Verizon saw one of the highest short interest declines in our study group. This is a clear indication that market participants have grown bearish on the telecommunication industry in general, but they've cut down their exposure to Verizon in particular. As a reminder, this is not a comparison table which would suggest a particular stock is better than the other. Rather, this table just highlights how the Street’s sentiment has turned bearish in general towards a broad swath of telecom stocks.

BusinessQuant.com

This begs the question – why have market participants cut down their short positions in Verizon in the first place?

Reasons Behind the Retreat

There are broadly three reasons, in my opinion, that are behind this turnaround. For starters, Verizon hiked its prices late last year and its management warned investors in advance that their churn rate could rise. There was no telling at the time how much its churn would rise, how many of its subscribers would disconnect their connections, and how it’d affect the company’s revenue overall. Due to this opacity in Verizon’s near-term prospects at the time, skeptics such as yours truly suggested that risk-averse investors refrain from initiating long positions in the name.

But fast forward by a few months and the company has proved the naysayers wrong. The company posted dismal Q4 FY22 results, but in Q1 FY23, its churn rate plateaued and the company posted record revenue. This indicated the worst is over for Verizon, the bulk of its customers have absorbed the price hikes and the business is on its growth trajectory once again. This outperformance is one of the major reasons, in my opinion, why short-side market participants have backed out of Verizon. They’d be better off targeting companies that are posting deteriorating financial results, as their stocks would have a higher chance of tumbling in the near future.

BusinessQuant.com

Secondly, it’s important to understand that shorting a stock isn’t free inherently. Short-side market participant have to borrow shares from existing shareholders and reimburse them with dividend payments and even an interest fee that can vary from time to time. Verizon is one of the very few names in the telecom space that has maintained its dividends and its shares are yielding 6.6% at the time of this writing. This drastically adds to the cost of shorting Verizon’s stock and it automatically dissuades shorting activity in the scrip. Short-side market participants were probably anticipating that business deterioration driven by price hikes would force Verizon management to cut dividends, and result in a mass selloff, but that scenario didn’t play out.

Lastly, Verizon’s shares are trading at 1.2-times its trailing twelve-month sales which is quite low on a standalone basis. Also, the metric is hovering near its 5-year lows which suggests the stock is oversold and is pricing in recessionary risk. This leads me to believe that Verizon stock have little downside potential at current levels, but is packed with ample headroom to rebound and rally should the macroeconomic environment improve. This risk-reward ratio is another reason why short-side market participants may have actively wound up their short positions in the telecommunications giant.

BusinessQuant.com

Final Thoughts

I’d like to clarify that short interest data is based on trades that have already taken place in the past and it isn’t always indicative of future price action. But having said that, if the bearish narratives surrounding Verizon Communications Inc. truly held any merit, then a broad swath of market participants would’ve actively bet against the stock and we’d have seen its short interest rise. But it’d evident by now that Verizon’s short interest plummeted instead. This goes to show the worst is over for Verizon and the stock may have bottomed out. Therefore, I opine that investors with a multi-year time horizon may want to accumulate Verizon Communications Inc.’s shares while they’re still discounted, before they inevitably rally. Good Luck!