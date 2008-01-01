lucadp

Introduction

My primary mission as an independent stock analyst is to help retail investors achieve better returns. And while many analysts spend the majority of their time writing about the virtues of buying a particular stock, I've found that the easier way to improve returns is simply to avoid buying underperforming stocks. Investing is an activity in which there is always something new a person can learn in order to help improve overall returns, so I am always trying to learn new things as well. I originally bought State Street (NYSE:STT) stock back in 2018, and I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha about that purchase. I eventually sold State Street about a year later in 2019 for a loss because some improvements I made to my investing process highlighted some issues with the business that made it less attractive than I had initially thought. Since then, I have continued to track State Street for members of my investing group, The Cyclical Investor's Club, because I occasionally get inquiries about it from members. In this article, I want to share and highlight the two main reasons I have avoided the stock for the past four years in the hopes it gives potential investors something to think about.

Properly Categorizing Earnings Cyclicality

Back in 2018, I categorized State Street as a deeply cyclical business based on its historical stock price cyclicality.

Data by YCharts

If we look at a historical stock price drawdown chart going back all the way to the 1970s, we can see that during the past 40 years STT has had five stock price drawdowns that were -50% or deeper. The stock recovered from all of those drawdowns (except the most recent), and in the past, this was enough for me to categorize the business and stock as a "deep cyclical".

But what I realized in early 2019 was that stock price cyclicality didn't tell the whole story about the business's cyclicality and that the best metric to use to categorize the cyclicality of a business was how cyclical its earnings were, rather than the stock price. This is still much different than what most analysts and investors do, which is to categorize cyclicality by "sectors" which have been historically economically sensitive. I have found it is much more precise to use earnings rather than sector categorization because earnings are what I typically use to value the business, so it is earnings that can throw off valuation estimates if they fluctuate a lot. Additionally, some businesses have earnings cycles that are different than the wider businesses cycle, both in frequency and depth, so using earnings is more precise than using broader economic metrics.

FAST Graphs

In the FAST Graph above I have circled in red the years in which State Street had negative earnings growth. And even though the price of the stock fell very deeply in 2008/9 (about -83% off its high) the combined earnings declines for 2008/9 were roughly -40%. This is less than the -50% level I use to classify a business as a "deep cyclical" based on earnings. So, historically, while State Street's stock price has been deeply cyclical, its earnings have not been. Instead, I would classify this level of earnings decline as moderately cyclical. This moderate cyclicality should be taken into account when estimating earnings growth, but it isn't so deep we should disregard using earnings as a valuation metric altogether (as I do with deep cyclical businesses). Due to this new sub-classification of stock where the price is deeply cyclical but the earnings are not, I started valuing STT differently in 2019 than I did in 2018 when I purchased it. (It's worth pointing out that STT's stock still hasn't recovered its 2018 high.)

3-Year Revenue Test

Since most of my strategies lean heavily on historical performance, it is important that I have some metrics to help me identify when it's likely something has changed from the past. All businesses have lifecycles, and they will all decline eventually. Because I use the past as a guide, I need to be careful not to buy businesses that are in the early stages of a decline or stagnation. Revenue trends are my favorite factor to check for this sort of stagnation or decline.

Let's look at STT's long-term revenue trend so we can see the big picture.

Data by YCharts

When we look at a 10-year revenue chart, we can see that revenue peaked around 2018, and even with the dramatic inflation we've seen the past few years, revenue still hasn't quite recovered that old peak. It is also worth noting that until we had elevated inflation recently, revenue was in a downtrend. There are various things that can have short-term effects on revenue, so I like to use three years as my basic guide, which usually gives enough time for a business to recover from any small bumps in the road they might experience. The general trend since about 2010 was that revenue growth had been weak.

Data by YCharts

Since 2010, revenues have only increased a total of +15%. That's only about 1% per year, and we've had nearly +15% inflation in just the last three years. It looked like from 2012 to 2018 revenues were back on track for a while, but then they essentially peaked in 2018.

Data by YCharts

3-year revenue shows the same pattern of about 1% annual growth, far behind inflation even though it's positive nominally.

Slow Earnings Growth

Sometimes a business can downsize in order to become more profitable, so revenue growth isn't the only thing that matters if there is some evidence the bottom line is improving even with stagnant top-line growth.

My view is that the main factor that makes stock investments more attractive than bonds is that a high-quality business has enough pricing power to keep up with inflation while bonds do not. So, if a business can't, on average, grow earnings at a rate above inflation, then I am not interested in owning that stock because it lacks the primary feature I value in stocks, which is inflation protection.

FAST Graphs

Above I have a FAST Graph of STT from 2015 to 2023. It's worth noting that this period does not include a major recession so earnings growth taken from this period will likely be optimistic. It's also worth noting that they recently missed earnings, so the estimate of $8.41 for 2023 will likely come down. The FAST Graphs earnings growth metric measures EPS from point-to-point. In this case from 2015 to 2023's expected earnings. It gives a +5.72% EPS growth rate for this time period. That's pretty slow, but at the right price, it might be good enough for me to take a chance on a stock. However, there are a couple things this calculation doesn't take into account. One of them is the years in which earnings growth declined, like in 2015 and 2019. The other is the effect of stock buybacks on EPS. Stock buybacks will inflate the EPS number by reducing the number of shares. I like to control for these so I get a better idea of what the business's true earnings growth rate would be if that money was returned to shareholders or owners instead of spent on buybacks.

Data by YCharts

State Street has actually bought back about 17% of the company since 2015. When I control for these buybacks and include the negative earnings growth years, I get an earnings growth rate during this period of about +3.48%.

If we take inflation into account, I would roughly call this a no-growth business, even during a time without a major recession. We know from the past, that their earnings are subject to pretty big declines in recessions, so I think I'm actually being optimistic here. Because earnings are unlikely to keep up with inflation, I would avoid buying this stock no matter how cheap it got.

But, even if I was the type of investor who didn't care that earnings growth was stagnant, I would want a higher dividend yield from a no-growth business. My standard for very slow, or no-growth businesses is that the dividend yield needs to be about 8% in order for them to be even moderately attractive because the dividend is likely to be your only source of a return. State Street's dividend yield is only +3.15% right now, so the price would need to drop more than -50% to be attractive even as a no-growth business.

Conclusion

Just because a stock has sold off a lot does not mean it will be a good value in the future. And just because analysts get optimistic doesn't mean they will be correct. History is usually a better guide when it comes to future earnings growth expectations. Risk isn't measured in volatility, especially when inflation is averaging 5% a year. "Risk", from my point of view, is earnings not being able to consistently outpace inflation. While a P/E of 11 might look cheap, it's actually pretty expensive if earnings don't grow faster than inflation. A normal P/E for a business like that is 7 or 8. Revenue growth has been extremely slow over the long term and has not kept pace with inflation either.

Sometimes stocks and businesses are "dangerous" not because there is a risk of them going to zero quickly, but are dangerous because the value of the business is slowly chipped at over time by slow growth and inflation. Short-term treasuries continue to look more attractive to me here than STT.