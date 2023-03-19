Trusting Gold During The Likely Recession

Apr. 18, 2023 1:33 PM ETSPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD), PHYS, PHYS:CA
Summary

  • With the Fed highlighting the possibility of a mild recession in H2'23 and recovery through 2025, it is not surprising to see Gold prices rallying to new heights.
  • Assuming a similar cadence in the 2008 recession, we may see a new height of Gold prices at $2.4K per ounce, suggesting an +18.8% upside potential from current levels.
  • Considering that GLD offers improved historical returns and PHYS allows redemption into physical gold bullion, investors may want to diversify their portfolios to include both.

Gold Price, Commodities Investment

Olivier Le Moal

The Gold Investment Thesis

The Correlation Of Gold And USD In 2008 Recession

The Correlation Of Gold And USD in 2008 Recession

Macro Trends

Gold requires no introduction, with it often touted as the world's safe-haven metal during economic downturns. Particularly, we can see that the price for the

GLD 1M ETF Price

Trading View

Re-Steepening Treasury Yield Curve By End March 2023

JPM

Central Bank Demand For Gold

IMF IFS, Respective central banks, World Gold Council

GDP Market Share Between G7 And BRICS

IMF, Bloomberg, US Global Investors

The Correlation Of Gold And USD

Macro Trends

3Y Gold Prices

Trading View

