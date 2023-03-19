Olivier Le Moal

The Gold Investment Thesis

The Correlation Of Gold And USD In 2008 Recession

Macro Trends

Gold requires no introduction, with it often touted as the world's safe-haven metal during economic downturns. Particularly, we can see that the price for the commodity had rallied tremendously to $1.87K per ounce during the previous recession in late 2008 and only moderated by mid 2013.

Inversely, the USD had underperformed then, suggesting a direct correlation to the volatile market sentiments.

The same trend has been visible since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, with Gold already hitting $2K at the time of writing as the USD retreated. Naturally, we believe this is attributed to the peak recessionary fears after the hyper-pandemic era growth.

GLD 1M ETF Price

Trading View

Over the past five weeks, Gold has also risen by over +10%, sending the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS), similarly higher, while the USD has trended inversely lower. The recent market volatility stemmed from SVB Financial (OTC:SIVBQ) needing to realize losses on its long-term bonds, triggering the widespread fears of a global banking failure.

With up to $15B of unrealized security losses and 87.5% of uninsured deposit ratio by FY2022, the consequent SIVB bank run of nearly $42B had unfortunately triggered the second-worst bank collapse in the US history, with many other banks, such as Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), similarly impacted.

Re-Steepening Treasury Yield Curve By End March 2023

JPM

Since much of the unrealized losses were attributed to the US Treasury bonds, it was unsurprising that recent events had negatively affected market sentiments, worsened by the potentially re-steepening of the treasury yields by the end of March 2023. This trend historically signaled the start of recessions and weakening growth prospects, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

The inflation also proved stickier than expected, with the March 2023 core CPI continuing to rise 0.4% MoM, in line with expectations, with oil prices likely to stay elevated due to recent OPEC+ cuts. With the Bloomberg Consensus projecting new normalized Brent prices of $85 through 2026, compared to the pre-pandemic averages of $65, we might see the Fed's efforts of achieving its 2% inflation target rate further undermined.

In addition, the recent Fed's meeting minutes imply a "mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years," as more market analysts expect another 25 basis point hike in the upcoming meeting in May 2023.

The ongoing Ukraine war has also fed the uncertain outlook for USD, due to the potential de-dollarization cadence which arose from the Russian sanctions. With Russia insisting on the rouble currency for payment of fossil fuels and China advocating for Yuan-based oil trade, it may not be unsurprising if more countries transition away from USD-based trade, potentially eroding the latter's dominance in the long term.

Central Bank Demand For Gold

IMF IFS, Respective central banks, World Gold Council

Perhaps this was why there were tremendous increases of Gold demand from the global central banks, with purchases already hitting 125 Tonnes YTD, compared to the 18 Tonnes recorded for the full year of 2022 and 105 Tonnes in 2019. Particularly, most of the Gold buyers came from BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia at 31.1 Tonnes YTD, India at 2.8 Tonnes, China at 39.8 Tonnes, and South Africa.

GDP Market Share Between G7 And BRICS

IMF, Bloomberg, US Global Investors

With the BRICS countries likely to expand their share of the global GDP beyond the G7 nations through the end of the century, we reckon the de-dollarization cadence may further accelerate ahead, due to the worsening trade war between the US and China.

As described by Josef Borell, the VP of the European Commission, the "complex multipolarity" surrounding the world order and the respective global currency may trigger Gold's higher value.

As an alternative financial hedge, the commodity naturally looks attractive as the neutral medium of payment and global reserves during the rising inflationary pressure, elevated interest rate environment impacting the performance of the US treasury bonds, and worsening geopolitical environment.

The Correlation Of Gold And USD Ahead

Macro Trends

While it remains to be seen how things may develop ahead, the combination of the factors above may further lift the commodity's price up to $2.4K per ounce by 2024, in our view. This is assuming another doubling as witnessed in 2008, attributed to the spike in the market and retail demand for Gold and Gold-backed investment funds then.

Otherwise, Paul Ciana, a technical strategist from Bank of America, has bullishly projected the possibility of Gold hitting $2.19K in 2023 and over $2.5K per ounce at its peak over the next two years.

Therefore, we may see most Gold ETFs similarly rally ahead, buoyed by the extreme pessimism surrounding the USD and the macroeconomics. At that time, investors may ask which Gold ETFs look more attractive?

On one hand, we reckon PHYS may look more attractive than GLD, since the former reports that 100% of its assets are in Gold bullion under the custodian of The Royal Canadian Mint. It is due to this reason that PHYS allows investors the option of redeeming the ETF for the physical Gold, after deducting the necessary management expenses, a feature not offered by GLD.

On the other hand, GLD offers an improved 5Y return of 7.94%, compared to PHYS at 7.55%. Therefore, we reckon both Gold ETFs look highly attractive to discerning investors. Naturally, it depends on the individual investors' portfolio requirements and investing style, since both have similar management expense ratios of 0.4%.

With Gold prices likely to hit a new peak of $2.4K per ounce, we may also see GLD hit a peak of $225 and PHYS $18.77 ahead, suggesting notable upsides of +18.5% and +17.6%, from current prices, respectively. Therefore, we continue to rate both GLD and PHYS ETFs as buy at these levels.

3Y Gold Prices

Trading View

Otherwise, bottom fishing investors may attempt waiting for retracements to their previous support levels of low $170 for GLD and $14 for PHYS for improved margins of safety. Naturally, this is assuming that Gold retreats to its previous February 2023 support level at $1.8K, since it is already testing its $2K resistance levels at the moment.