Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) provides a range of outsourced HR and human capital management services to small- and medium-sized businesses.
The firm’s stock has decoupled from larger competitor Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and produced price gains recently.
However, given the problematic macroeconomic environment and multiple headwinds as we continue through 2023, I’m on Hold for NSP in the near term.
Kingwood, Texas-based Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and provides small- and medium-sized businesses with a variety of outsourced human resources and related human capital management business solutions
The firm is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Paul Sarvadi, who has served as the president of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Consulting
Benefits Administration
Payroll Services
Employee Training
Recruiting and Staffing
Technology Solutions.
NSP acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through partner referrals and online marketing.
According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for human resource management was estimated at $19.4 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $57.3 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing adoption of automated and digitized HR operations to improve organizational efficiencies and flexibility in various economic environments.
Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. human resource management market:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Accenture
ADP
Cezanne HR
Ceridian HCM
Kronos
Mercer
PwC
Cegid
UKG
Workday.
Total revenue by quarter has grown per the following chart:
Gross profit margin by quarter has varied within a narrow range, as shown here:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have also remained fairly stable:
Operating income by quarter has fluctuated seasonally:
Operating leverage by quarter has generally been positive, but turned slightly negative in the most recent reporting period:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have trended higher in recent quarters compared to the prior year:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, Insperity’s stock price has risen 23.1% vs. that of ADP, which has dropped 5.9%, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $765.9 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and long-term debt of $369.4 million.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash generated was $317.4 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $30.3 million. The company paid $50.1 million in stock-based compensation ("SBC") in the last four quarters.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.7
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
15.7
|
Price / Sales
|
0.8
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
19.4%
|
Net Income Margin
|
3.0%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
4.7%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$4,680,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$4,350,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$347,690,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$4.63
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:
Assuming generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $115.40 versus the current price of $128.00, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth, and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted its "strong" Q4 renewal results, with Q4 being a heavy renewal period on a seasonal basis.
The firm was also successful in achieving its mark-up price increases while client retention "came in near [its] Q4 forecasted levels."
However, client hiring slowed in Q4 and will likely continue to be sluggish into 2023, as services economy inflation is a focus of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate increases.
Looking ahead, management is forecasting a wide potential adjusted EPS result for 2023, from a decrease of 6% to a potential increase of 13% when compared to 2022’s results.
The company's financial position is fairly strong, with ample liquidity, low debt and very strong free cash flow.
Regarding valuation, my discounted cash flow calculation suggests that NSP may be somewhat overvalued at its current price level of around $128.00
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the apparent determination of the U.S. Federal Reserve to reduce labor cost pressures in the service sector by continuing to raise interest rates, which many economists expect to remain "higher for longer."
Furthermore, the recent banking crisis is starting to cause smaller and regional banks to reduce their lending activity, which may hamper business expansion and resulting employment growth.
Given the problematic macroeconomic environment and multiple headwinds, as we continue through 2023, I’m on Hold for Insperity, Inc. in the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments