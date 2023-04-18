The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.93K Followers

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS.PK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Carey Halio - Head of IR and Chief Strategy Officer

David Solomon - Chairman and CEO

Denis Coleman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Christian Bolu - Autonomous Research

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities

Daniel Fannon - Jefferies

Gerard Cassidy - RBC

James Mitchell - Seaport Global

Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas

Andrew Lim - Societe Generale

Operator

Good morning. My name is Katie, and I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Goldman Sachs First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded today, April 18, 2023.

Thank you. Ms. Halio, you may begin your conference.

Carey Halio

Good morning. This is Carey Halio, Head of Investor Relations and Chief Strategy Officer, Goldman Sachs. Welcome to our first quarter earnings conference call. Today we will reference our earnings presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.gs.com. Note information on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures appear on the earnings release and presentation. This audiocast is copyrighted material of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and may not be duplicated, reproduced, or rebroadcast without our consent.

I am joined today by our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Solomon, and our Chief Financial Officer, Denis Coleman. Let me pass the call to David.

David Solomon

Thanks, Carey, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us.

In the first quarter, we delivered solid performance in a challenging environment. We produced net revenues of $12.2 billion and generated earnings per share of $8.79 and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.