BLOK: Society Is Yet To Tap Into Blockchain's Potential Outside Of Cryptocurrency

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
36 Followers

Summary

  • Despite BLOK’s steep price drop, I can still only get to a Hold rating on this volatile ETF.
  • BLOK invests in stocks focused on blockchain technology, many of which happen to be involved in cryptocurrency.
  • I’m bullish on blockchain and bearish on cryptocurrency, and I believe blockchain has potential in many industries that don’t involve crypto as the world becomes increasingly technology-oriented.

Blockchain on technology background.Digital visualization of the token with lines and digital icons. The glowing lines of the included working servers, united in a single network.

Ignatiev/iStock via Getty Images

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) is in many ways the mother of blockchain funds. Blockchain was originally created for the purpose of recording cryptocurrency transitions, but has recently shown to be potentially integral in

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
36 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.