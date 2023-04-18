Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 18, 2023 1:18 PM ETGreenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH), GTMS:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.93K Followers

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Leonard - President and CEO

Erns Loubser - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

David Martin - Bloom Burton

Operator

Welcome to the Greenbrook TMS Inc. FY 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast. All lines are currently on mute to prevent any background noise. I would like to remind you that this conference call is being recorded today and is also being webcast on the company’s website at www.greenbrooktms.com under the Investors section, Events.

After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Analysts and investors are reminded that any additional questions can be directed to the company at investorrelations@greenbrooktms.com.

This call contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the company based on current -- currently available information. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in the Risk Factors sections of the company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the company’s other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulation authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time. which are available on SEDAR, EDGAR, on the company’s website.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

And now I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook TMS; and Erns Loubser, Chief Financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.