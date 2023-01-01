imaginima

Natural gas prices have plunged over the last year. After peaking near $10 at the height of the energy bull market, the weather-dependent commodity has fallen back to near $2 ahead of what should still be a hot summer across the CONUS. For gas exploration and production firms, there may be hope, but current prices are problematic.

But for gas transporters and LDC-related companies, the price of Henry Hub is not quite as important. One Utilities sector name has fallen along with prompt-month natty, and I still see issues with Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX).

Natural Gas Attempting to Hold $2

According to Bank of America Global Research, Southwest Gas Corp is a natural gas distribution and transportation company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its operations are divided into two segments: Natural Gas Distribution and Construction Services. Gas Distribution transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to roughly 2.0mn customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California. Construction Services offers pipe construction, maintenance, and repair services to LDCs around the country.

The Nevada-based $4.2 billion market cap Gas Utilities industry company within the Utilities sector has negative trailing 12-month GAAP earnings and pays a high 4.2% dividend yield, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Southwest Gas has been at the center of a buying spree by famed activist investor Carl Icahn – he purchased more than $200 million of SWX since March, but that has done little to buoy the stock price. Moreover, the company has been a seller of new equity, offering 3.6 million shares in mid-March, which is not a strong sign for stockholders. Finally, Southwest Gas missed on its Q4 earnings estimates while also steeply missing on the top line. It is a battle between the bulls and bears, but the latter group is winning.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings inching up under 4% in 2023 before dropping next year. Per-share profits are seen steadying above $2.60 by 2025 following the Centuri spinoff. A dividend cut has been telegraphed by SWX’s management team to bring the payout in-line with peers following the Centuri divestment. The forward yield should revert to near 2.5% in the coming quarters, below many of the high yielders in the space.

With negative free cash flow in the years ahead, I continue to have doubts about the valuation. If we assume $2.50 in EPS plus $0.50 related to Centuri, and a 16 P/E (a slight discount to the sector average), then shares should be near $48.

Southwest Gas: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

Valuation Take: Lofty P/E For Muted EPS Growth

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, May 9 AMC. A shareholder meeting takes place the preceding Thursday.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

The major technical development since I issued a sell rating on SWX in January was a drop under key support at the $62 level. With the stock under $60, the bears are firmly in control. Notice in the chart below that the stock’s RSI momentum indicator is in the bearish 20 to 60 zone while the long-term 200-day moving average is negatively sloped.

Meanwhile, the broad downtrend off the mid-2022 high remains in place, and the stock was once again rejected at the upper end of the channel just a few weeks ago. While I do not have many sell ratings, this is one I maintain. I would like to see the stock rise above $62-$63 to help confirm a trend break.

SWX: Many Bearish Cues

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my sell rating on SWX. While the stock has been crushed in the last few months, the value case is still not strong.