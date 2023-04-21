All 133 Aristocrats Ranked By Dividend Safety

peshkov

2022 was a pretty rough year for most investors.

The S&P (SP500) fell 18%, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) fell over 20%, and the 60/40 retirement portfolio fell 16%.

It was a year of 8% inflation, a year when government bonds traded like crypto, including a 50% 2-day crash for UK 50-year bonds.

But do you know who won in 2022? Dividend investors, in the only way that mattered.

After two consecutive years of negative real wage growth, take a look at these inflation-crushing raises the dividend blue-chips handed out!

Aristocrats - ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) 2.4%

S&P 11%

aristocrats and future aristocrats - Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG) 14%

high-yield blue-chips- Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD) 18%

Nick Ward's dividend portfolio 24%

my family hedge fund 27%

growth stocks - Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF™ (SCHG) 28%.

Ok, that's pretty impressive, and those big fat, inflation-beating hikes are a nice reward for surviving the stagflationary bear market of 2022.

But what about 2023? What about the recession that the Fed says is coming this year?

Daily Shot

Given that the Great Recession saw S&P dividends crash 25%, naturally income investors are nervous about even a "mild recession" like what the Fed, economists, and the bond market expect.

The good news is that currently economists are expecting the mildest recession in history, a peak decline of 0.6% and 2023 growth of 0.9%.

That's compared to a 0.4% contraction in 2001.

Recessions don't mean huge dividend cuts, not for most blue-chip portfolios.

Dividend Kings Research Terminal

What do analysts expect for dividends this year?

aristocrats and future aristocrats +0%

aristocrats +4.7%

S&P +4.9%

growth stocks +5.6%

Ok, so that's a lot less impressive, but given that we're likely going to be in a recession soon, it's pretty good...if it actually happens.

But what if you could sleep extra well at night in this recession, knowing that you don't just own dividend blue-chips, but the bluest of dividend blue-chips, the dividend aristocrats.

And what if you could know the risk of a dividend cut for each and every aristocrat? What if you could put together a small basket of the safest and most dependable aristocrats of all?

With dividends so safe that their average risk of a cut even in another Great Recession level downturn were 1%?

Well, this article is for you.

How Dividend Kings Safety Scores Work

The Dividend Kings Safety and Quality scores are based on a 3,000 point model that includes over 1,000 metrics.

Not just the standard balance sheet metrics, and payout ratios, and dividend growth streaks, all of which are very important.

We strive to predict 95% of all dividend cuts before they happen, by factoring in every kind of risk a company faces, including the ones S&P considers relevant to its credit ratings. In fact, we cover everything S&P has covered for over 20 years in every rating you've ever seen like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management.

Here is an example of the newest dividend aristocrat of 2023 (with this year's hike) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

EPD Safety Score

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% EPD 100% 0.5% 1.00% Risk Rating Low-Risk 70th percentile risk management A- stable outlook credit rating =2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% or less max risk cap Click to enlarge

EPD is an example of a rock-solid dividend you can bet your retirement on.

So how do the aristocrats and dividend champions, including global aristocrats, score? Here are all 133 ranked in order of safest to least safe dividends.

All The Aristocrats Ranked By Dividend Safety

(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal) (Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal) (Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal) (Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal) (Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal) (Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal) (Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal) (Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal) (Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal) (Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal) (Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal) (Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)

The dividend champions are indeed a wonderful group of companies with the following:

91% average safety

1.63% average severe recession dividend cut risk

2.6% very safe yield

8.13% long-term growth consensus

10.73% long-term total return consensus

41.8 year dividend growth streak

4.27% 30-year bankruptcy risk

BBB+ stable credit rating

No ETF lets you buy all the champions, including aristocrats, kings, and global aristocrats.

VIG is the closest thing you can find for an ETF.

But in my next article, I'll show you how to build the ultimate high-yield aristocrat ultra sleep-well-at-night portfolio for this recession.

