All 133 Aristocrats Ranked By Dividend Safety

Summary

  • Dividends soared in 2022 as companies saw earnings boosted by inflation.
  • In 2023, despite a mild recession, dividends are expected to grow 5%.
  • For those seeking maximum dividend safety in the likely downturn, dividend aristocrats are a great choice.
  • All dividend aristocrats, including champions, kings, and global aristocrats, average 91% safety, a 1.63% risk of a dividend cut, 42-year growth streak, and BBB+ credit rating.
  • This article ranks all 133 dividend aristocrats, champions, kings, and global aristocrats by safety score. Part 2 of this series will show you how to construct a high-yield aristocrat portfolio with the safest dividends for this recession.
2022 was a pretty rough year for most investors.

The S&P (SP500) fell 18%, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) fell over 20%, and the 60/40 retirement

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my $2 million family hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

