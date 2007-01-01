Chris Hondros

In a financial landscape marked by both impressive growth and challenging operating conditions, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has demonstrated resilience through strategic acquisitions and technology investments. The company's focus on strengthening its core businesses and harnessing advanced technologies has positioned it for long-term success in the competitive financial services sector. Despite facing short-term deflationary effects and market uncertainties, GS remains adaptive and innovative, delving into emerging markets and exploring new business avenues such as green financing and sustainable investing.

This article examines the influence of these short-term deflationary effects on GS' stock price and offers a technical assessment of the market to identify the next investment opportunity for long-term investors. It has been observed that the stock price is trading within narrow ranges, poised for a potential upward breakout.

Strategic Acquisitions and Technology Investments

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has maintained a history of strong financial performance, consistently posting impressive revenue and profit figures. In 2021, the firm reported net revenue of $58.98 billion, marking a 42.26% increase from the previous year, and net earnings rose to $21.63 billion, a substantial improvement from the $9.46 billion in 2020. However, total revenue in 2022 dipped to $44.65 billion due to challenging operating conditions such as low capital markets issuance activity and declining equity and fixed-income asset prices. Moreover, strategic investments in acquisitions and technology, crucial for long-term growth, impacted short-term financial performance.

Despite a decline in net revenues in 2022, the best-performing segment was Asset & Wealth Management. This segment saw significant growth by consolidating several disparate businesses into a single, powerful platform, earning a place among the top 5 global active asset managers and top 5 global alternatives managers. With more than $2.5 trillion in assets under supervision (AUS), the segment set a new record for alternative fundraising, raising $72 billion in 2022.

GS recently announced its first-quarter earnings results for 2023, reporting net revenues of $12.22 billion and net earnings of $3.33 billion. Although this represents a 5% decrease in net revenues compared to the first quarter of 2022, it is a 15% increase compared to the previous quarter. One of the most notable achievements in the earnings report is the significant 24% increase in Asset and Wealth Management net revenues, amounting to $3.22 billion, compared to the same period last year.

This substantial improvement is attributed to net gains in Equity investments, which contrast with net losses in the prior-year period, and higher net revenues in Debt investments. The increase in Equity investments' net revenues resulted from mark-to-market net gains on public equities investments, as opposed to significant mark-to-market net losses in the previous year. However, this was partially offset by considerably lower net gains from private equities investments.

Furthermore, AUS experienced a $125 billion surge during the quarter, reaching a record high of $2.67 trillion. This growth was fueled by the robust performance of Global Banking & Markets, which generated $8.44 billion in quarterly net revenues. This success was driven by strong showings in Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC), and Equities, including a record-breaking performance in Equities financing. In addition, Platform Solutions reported a significant increase in quarterly net revenues of $564 million, more than double the amount in the prior-year period. Concurrently, the book value per common share rose by 2.3% during the quarter, reaching $310.48.

The substantial growth in net revenues for the Asset & Wealth Management segment is attributed to key acquisitions, as well as investments in digital platforms and technologies. The firm has also integrated artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to bolster data-driven decision-making and risk management across its businesses. Technological improvements extend to the enhancement of trading and investment platforms, providing a comprehensive suite of products and services to institutional and retail clients. Furthermore, GS has ventured into emerging markets and new business areas, such as green financing and sustainable investing, to seize opportunities in the fast-evolving global economy.

In the first quarter of 2023, the earnings report reveals strong performance across key segments, with a notable emphasis on the substantial growth in Assets & Wealth Management revenues. This underscores a thriving year for GS. By investing in technology, GS is positioning itself for long-term growth and success, navigating the highly competitive financial services landscape with confidence.

Short-term Deflationary Effects on Financial Services

The recent implosion of Silicon Valley Bank sparked a regional banking crisis, prompting depositors to withdraw their funds and consequently diminishing liquidity in the banking system. This reduction in liquidity has made lending more difficult for banks, resulting in decreased borrowing and consumer spending. As a result, aggregate demand has placed downward pressure on prices, causing short-term deflationary effects, as seen in the falling Consumer Price Index (CPI) values. This temporary deflation has led to decreased demand for financial services, adversely affecting revenues for GS and its stock price.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) (fred.stlouisfed.org)

However, the current banking crisis's influence on short-term deflation is expected to be transient, as evidenced by robust retail sales and home sales data. Real retail and food services sales have remained stable at approximately $230 billion since early 2021 when adjusted for CPI. Strong retail sales reflect solid consumer spending, promoting overall economic growth. This growth benefits GS through amplified demand for lending, investment banking, and asset management services. Moreover, it enhances the performance of consumer and retail sector companies, opening up additional investment banking opportunities for GS.

Advance Real Retail and Food Services Sales (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Despite the recent credit squeeze, the M2 money supply remains robust. The economy's large cash balances have mitigated the impact of increasing interest rates, leading to heightened liquidity within the financial system. This increased liquidity favors GS by offering easier access to funds for lending and other banking activities, thereby bolstering the bank's profitability.

M2 Less Small Time Deposits (fred.stlouisfed.org)

An upward turn in existing home sales, with an annualized rate of 4.58 million units in February, has halted the previous downward trend. This positive shift has implications for GS, potentially increasing demand for mortgage-related services, presenting higher investment opportunities in the housing market, and promoting overall economic growth that benefits the bank's operations.

Existing Home Sales (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Additionally, the recovery in new housing starts and building permits in February signifies an encouraging trend in the housing market. This progress positively affects GS by raising demand for construction loans and financing services, presenting more investment opportunities in the real estate sector, and stimulating the economy. As the economy strengthens, opportunities for GS expand, enhancing its profitability. The decline in long-term mortgage rates has undoubtedly played a role in the increased demand for the housing market as shown in the chart below.

New Privately-Owned Housing Units Started: Total Units (fred.stlouisfed.org) 30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Average in the United States (fred.stlouisfed.org)

In the context of strong retail sales and robust existing home sales, inflation is likely to remain high in the long run. This high inflation will prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain elevated interest rates to combat inflation. These higher interest rates may increase the interest income that GS earns from loans and other interest-earning assets. The net interest income for 2022 was $7.67 billion as compared to $6.47 billion in 2021. Simultaneously, rising home sales led to increased demand for mortgage loans, which also contributes to GS's interest income. These factors significantly impact GS's profitability in a positive manner.

Price Compression Indicate Upside Breakout

Considering the optimistic fundamental outlook for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., technical analysis supports the potential for a substantial movement in either direction. The probability of an upside breakout is increased because of the development of a bullish pricing pattern. In particular, Goldman Sachs' price has been tightly compressed within a broad range for an extended period, as indicated by the insider bar on the chart below. The appearance of inside bars indicates that the price movement is consolidating and creating a pattern of compression. This indicates that traders are uncertain about the direction of the market and are waiting for a catalyst or news event to move the price in one direction or the other. The emergence of inside bars also signals a period of indecision or a lack of momentum in the market, which leads to increased volatility and potential breakouts in the future. The 2022 bar was contained within the 2021 bar, which implies that a breakout above the 2021 high would lead to a substantial rally, whereas a breach of the 2022 lows at $272.01 would have bearish implications.

In 2020, the price of Goldman Sachs showed strong bullish momentum, with a low of $122.21 followed by a bullish hammer candle. As such, the probability of an upside breakout in Goldman Sachs is higher. While the ongoing market uncertainty introduces significant volatility, there is still the potential for a bullish breakout in Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs Yearly Chart (stockcharts.com)

When looking at the quarterly chart for Goldman, a pattern of uncertainty emerges in the wide range between $410.09 and $272.01. Even in the first quarter of 2023, an inside candle shows that the price is compressing. The high for the last quarter of 2022 was $384.29 and the following candle was inside. Breaking above $384.29 would signal bullish momentum for Goldman. Additionally, the price has broken out of a bullish triangle pattern that formed from 2007 to 2020, and the emergence of multiple inside bars suggests that the price is gearing up for an upward move.

Goldman Sachs Quarterly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Key Takeaways for Investors

To further bolster the market outlook for Goldman Sachs, the weekly chart reveals a symmetrical triangle that has developed from the November 2021 highs. The collapse of SVB Financial Group (OTC:SIVBQ) has caused the price to hit the support region of the symmetrical triangle due to market fears and short-term deflationary effects.

However, it is noteworthy that inside bars are also appearing on the weekly chart at the support level of the symmetrical triangle. The emergence of inside bars at a strong support level suggests that the price is consolidating in preparation for its next move. As the inside bar has formed at the edge of the symmetrical triangle, it suggests that there is a potential for a bullish breakout. This is because the support level of the triangle represents an area where buyers have previously shown interest in buying GS, and the inside bar formation indicates that buying pressure is building up again. Hence, the present levels provide a favorable chance for investors to invest in GS.

Goldman Sachs Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Risks

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has made strategic investments in acquisitions and technology, which, while important for long-term growth, can weigh on short-term financial performance. On the other hand, the financial services sector is highly competitive, and GS must continually adapt and innovate to maintain its market position and deliver shareholder value. The current price movement has resulted in inside bars, indicating price compression. A break below the $301.87 mark will break the symmetrical triangle and suggest lower prices. Nevertheless, if the price falls below the 2022 lows of $272.01, it will unleash stored energy to the downside, resulting in further downside momentum.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, the recent decline in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. prices can be attributed to short-term deflationary pressures stemming from the banking crisis. Nonetheless, long-term inflation is expected to persist, as evidenced by robust housing market data. GS is well-positioned to weather crises and generates profits during uncertain times, thanks to its technology investments and strong market reputation. Any decline in GS prices is likely to be limited by bullish buyers. The most recent earnings report also demonstrates a significant growth in net revenues within the Assets & Wealth Management segment.

Technically, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s stock price has been trading within a broad range, awaiting a significant catalyst to prompt movement in either direction. The chart pattern indicates a higher likelihood of an upward breakout for GS. Current financial market uncertainties may serve as the spark for the stock's next rally. Surpassing the $384.29 level could trigger an upward breakout from the symmetrical triangle, potentially propelling the price toward all-time highs.

The present support level at the symmetrical triangle offers investors a potential opportunity to consider purchasing The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stock. Nonetheless, even if a pullback does not occur, the current levels remain attractive for long-term investment opportunities in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.