Summary

  • The FT fund aims to provide high current income from a portfolio of high yield bonds and utility stocks.
  • The fund is currently yielding an attractive 7.3%.
  • Although I like the fund's long-term return profile, I worry about a pending recession.

The Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) aims to provide high current income from a portfolio of high yield corporate bonds and utility stocks. The fund delivers sold 5-6% p.a. returns that funds a generous distribution currently yielding 7.3%.

Although

FT portfolio characteristics

Figure 1 - FT portfolio characteristics (franklintempleton.com)

FT asset allocation

Figure 2 - FT asset allocation (FT December 2022 factsheet)

FT sector and credit quality allocation

Figure 3 - FT sector and credit quality allocation (FT December 2022 factsheet)

FT historical returns

Figure 4 - FT historical returns (morningstar.com)

FT risk metrics

Figure 5 - FT risk metrics (morningstar.com)

FT has funded distributions from NII and realized gains

Figure 6 - FT has funded distribution from NII and realized gains (FT 2022 annual report)

EVG is a classic example of a return of principal fund

Figure 7 - EVG is a classic example of return of principal fund (morningstar.com)

FT does not have an amortizing pattern

Figure 8 - FT does not have an amortizing pattern (morningstar.com)

FT has historically performed poorly in recessions

Figure 9 - FT has historically performed poorly in recessions (Author created with price chart from Morningstar and economic data from St. Louis Fed)

High probability of a recession

Figure 10 - High probability of an impending recession (Conference Board)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager.

