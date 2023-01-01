Sundry Photography

We continue to be buy-rated on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) ("TSMC") pre-earnings. We now expect TSMC to cut its 2023 capex spending as customers' demand and macroeconomic recovery are pushed out. Our expectations for TSMC’s lower capex spending are consistent with reports that the company may adjust its current capex spending plans lower from the previously set range of $32B to $36B. TSMC cutting spending indicates just how bad the demand slump is toward 2H23.

We recommend investors begin looking for entry points toward 2H23 as we expect TSMC to be well-positioned for mid-to-long-term revenue growth. The company still retains its status as the dominant foundry player, with a 58.5% market share; we continue to believe a Chinese invasion is unlikely, as TSMC is at the heart of the semiconductor industry benefiting both China and the U.S. We also expect increased industry adoption of TSMC’s advanced 5nm and upcoming 3nm chips, which we expect to drive revenue and secure its loyal customer base, including Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) and Apple Inc. (AAPL). Our current note analyzes TSMC’s near-term pains and what we expect to be TSMC’s long-term gains.

TSM stock is up roughly 44% since we first published our buy-rating in late October, outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) up roughly 10% during the same period. We expect near-term pain due to the demand slump and forecast sequential revenue decline in Q1 2023 ahead of earnings expected on April 20th. We would recommend longer-term investors look at entry points if the stock were to pull back on its near-term outlook.

The following graph outlines our rating history on TSMC.

Near-term cuts but eyeing double-digit growth in the long run

We expect TSMC to cut its capex spending for FY2023 lower than the set $32B to $36B - signaling a weaker-than-expected demand slump going into 2Q23. We expect TSMC’s Q1 2023 earnings results coming up later this month to show a sequential decline in revenue, consistent with TSMC’s report of March revenue of “~NT$145.41B, a decrease of 10.9% M/M and 15.4% Y/Y.”

We’re seeing the weaker spending environment spill into the company’s foundry business after putting up a resilient front so far amid the semiconductor slowdown. TSMC’s Q4 2022 earnings results reported double-digit revenue growth, with revenue of $19.93B, up 26.6% Y/Y but still missing expectations by $990M. We expect TSMC to cut its 2023 capex spending as customer inventory correction cycles and macroeconomic recovery are now pushed out. TSMC stated it would “lower 2023 spending to be between $32B and $36B on lower demand, down from $36.3B in 2022.”

Now, we expect the company to reduce capex spending further as we see signs of continued weak consumer spending in the PC and smartphone markets - we expect both markets to shrink this year compared to 2022. We believe the sluggish pace of inventory consumption to continue to pressure foundry spending and chip demand in 2Q23; foundry revenue is expected to drop 4% Y/Y in 2023, according to TrendForce data. The following graph outlines TrendForce’s global foundry revenue forecast for 2023.

We expect industry adoption of sub-5nm process nodes to drive the company’s top line growth in the mid to long run. Last quarter, 5nm chips accounted for a more considerable bulk of TSMC’s revenue; we see 5nm chips accounting for a larger part of TSMC’s revenue going forward. In 2021, 5nm chips accounted for 19% of TSMC’s revenue by technology; in 2022, this number grew to 26%. We expect industry adoption for higher-performance chips to drive TSMC’s revenue in the mid-to-long run and ensure TSMC’s loyal customer base, encompassing NVDA, AAPL, MRVL, and AMD. We also expect the public wake-up to AI capabilities and NVDA’s leading position in the AI server market to further boost demand down the road. We also expect to see tailwinds toward 1H24 from 3nm chips, specifically from AAPL.

The following graph outlines TSMC’s revenue by technology for 4Q22.

The “Buffet Stock” and geopolitical tensions

Warren Buffet referenced geopolitical tensions as “a consideration” in his decision to sell the bulk, 86% to be specific, of the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) stake in TSMC shortly after buying more than $4.1B shares between July and September of last year. After the U.S. stepped up regulations on semiconductor chip exports to China last year, and China’s recent retaliation with an investigation into U.S. memory company, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), there’s a lot of tension in the air. Understandably, investors are worried that TSMC will get caught in the so-called Chip Wars between the U.S. and China, fearing a Chinese invasion of the Island.

We’re not too concerned about TSMC’s regional concentration, especially as the company expands its foundry business to the U.S. From a geopolitical standpoint, we don’t believe it is in China’s best interest to invade Taiwan - keep in mind, China was TSMC’s second biggest market in FY2022. We don’t believe China can afford to invade Taiwan, as TSMC acts as a global silicon shield for the Island. We continue to expect tensions and regulatory scrutiny between the U.S. and China to escalate going forward, but we believe TSMC has plenty of time to diversify production before such risks materialize.

Valuation

TSMC stock is relatively cheap, trading well below the peer group average. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 16.0x EPS $32.51 C2023 compared to the peer group average of 22.6x. The stock is trading at 0.2x EV/C2023 Sales versus the peer group average of 5.3x.

The following table outlines the semiconductor peer group valuation.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street shares our bullish sentiment on the stock. Of the 33 analysts covering the stock, 31 are buy-rated, and the remaining are sell-rated.

The following table indicates TSMC sell-side ratings and price targets:

What to do with the stock

We continue to be bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor. TSMC stock has risen roughly 44% since we first published our buy rating in late October. We expect the 2Q23 outlook to remain weak and see a potential pullback toward 2H23. We expect Taiwan Semiconductor to cut capex spending further due to the weaker demand environment with inventory correction cycles underway.

We expect some short-term pain, but continue to see a long-term growth trajectory for TSMC due to its leading-edge capacity, high-performance computing applications, and customer base. We recommend investors not fear the pullback and instead use it as leverage to explore favorable entry points into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the long term.