Taiwan Semiconductor: Capex Cuts Ahead But Eyeing Long-Term Growth

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.55K Followers

Summary

  • We remain bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the longer term; despite the market noise around Warren Buffett selling the stock referring to geopolitical tensions, we don't see China invading Taiwan.
  • While the stock has risen roughly 44% since we first published our buy rating in late October, we expect the Q2 2023 outlook to remain weak.
  • We expect Taiwan Semiconductor to cut its 2023 capex spending as customer demand and macroeconomic recovery are now pushed out.
  • We expect industry adoption of sub-5nm process node to drive the company's top line in the mid-to-long run.
  • We would recommend longer-term investors look at entry points if Taiwan Semiconductor stock were to pull back on its near-term outlook.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

We continue to be buy-rated on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) ("TSMC") pre-earnings. We now expect TSMC to cut its 2023 capex spending as customers' demand and macroeconomic recovery are pushed out. Our expectations for TSMC’s lower capex spending

image5.png

SeekingAlpha

Foundry revenue forecast 2019-2023 TrendForce

TrendForce

image3.png

4Q22 earning presentation

image4.png

TechStockPros

image1.png

TechStockPros

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.55K Followers
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.