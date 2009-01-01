Buy Altisource Asset Management Ahead Of Massive Growth

Apr. 19, 2023 8:00 AM ETAltisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)
Michigan Value Investor
Summary

  • Altisource was for many years a cash shell company that traded at a discount to net cash as it slowly leaked value for almost a decade.
  • The value proposition radically changed when a decision was made to hire CEO Jason Kopcak to use AAMC assets to create a low risk loan origination "flow" business.
  • Kopcak has succeeded in this endeavor twice before, first at Nomura, and then at Morgan Stanley. His chances of success here are excellent in my view.
  • The company has almost $30 a share net cash, and should hit a run rate $10 EPS by YE 2023, and $22 in 2024.
  • The earnings ramp from there is likely to be substantial, with $50 EPS plausible by 2026.
Bull Casting

allanswart

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) is an ultra fast growing mortgage originator and reseller with almost $30 a share of net cash and, conservatively, a $10 EPS run rate by YE 2023. I expect them to grow rapidly from there, with $22 EPS in 2024 and $50 by

My handle is the Michigan Value Investor, but everyone calls me MVI. I have a PhD in theoretical physics from UC Berkeley and worked briefly in the field before switching my interests to investing. I worked as an analyst at a billion dollar fund for several years before starting my own very small fund in 2009. During this time I have developed a group of stocks that I understand well, and I have excellent relations with management in many cases. This long standing familiarity with a select group of companies means I have a pool of investable ideas available to me where I don’t have to take time to get up to speed.


I first became interested in investing when I read an article about Warren Buffett, and my investing style reflects his teachings and those of Charlie Munger. Unlike many value investors, I am not impressed with Ben Graham as an investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

