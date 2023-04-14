Stelco: The Benefits From High Steel Prices Are Likely Over

Apr. 18, 2023 3:18 PM ETStelco Holdings Inc. (STLC:CA), STZHF
Summary

  • Stelco has had a good run over the past few years but this is due to the tailwind from high steel prices. When steel prices decline, Stelco's performance will likely decline.
  • Stelco serves the steel sector whose prices are cyclical. Any valuation of Stelco on a long-term perspective should be based on its performance over the cycle.
  • But Stelco's performance is also dependent on its shipment volume. To address both, I developed a financial model with both shipment tonnage and Hot Roll steel prices as inputs.
  • Using this model and based on its value over the cycle, there is no margin of safety at the current price.

Investment Thesis

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:STZHF) (Stelco) serves the steel sector whose prices are cyclical, and so an analysis and valuation of Stelco from a long-term perspective should be based on its performance over the steel price cycle.

Performance trends

Chart 1: Performance (Author)

Hot Roll steel price trends

Chart 2: Hot Roll steel price trends (Steelbenchmarker)

Past 8 years operating parameters

Table 1: Past 8 years operating parameters (Author)

Validating the financial model

Table 2: Validating the financial model (Author)

WACC

Table 3: WACC (Various sources)

Computing the intrinsic value

Table 4: Computing the intrinsic value (Author)

Summary of valuation

Table 5: Summary of valuation (Author)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

